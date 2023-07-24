Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip, Moto Razr 40 Ultra, more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip, Moto Razr 40 Ultra, more

Galaxy Z Flip 5 readies to take on Oppo Find N2 Flip, Moto Razr 40 Ultra and several others in the battle of foldable smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:34 IST
How Galaxy Z Flip 5 might stack up against its rivals Oppo Find N2 Flip, Moto Razr 40 Ultra, and more (PTI)

The world of foldable smartphones is about to witness a fierce faceoff as Samsung gears up to launch its latest offering, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. With rivals like Oppo Find N2 Flip and Moto Razr 40 Ultra vying for the top spot, Samsung seems determined to hold its ground and stay ahead of the competition. Leaks and rumors have already given us a glimpse of what the Z Flip 5 might have in store, and it looks like an exciting upgrade over its predecessor.

One of the most notable changes in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its exterior screen, which now occupies a larger portion of the rear, providing more space for information and functionality. Compared to the Flip 4's modest 1.9-inch outer display, the Z Flip 5's 3.4-inch screen offers more convenience with notifications, date, time, widgets, selfie viewfinder, and battery percentage accessible without unfolding the device.

The design retains its signature clamshell form, with stacked horizontal rear cameras and a folder-shaped contour for the screen. Samsung has reportedly worked on a new hinge technology to reduce the crease and make the fold more seamless, following the success of the Fold 5. The phone is also expected to pack the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

Let's take a look at how the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might stack up against its competitors:

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Oppo Find N2 Flip

Display: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a higher display density of 426 PPI, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip offers a larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a slightly lower 403 PPI density. However, the OPPO phone's screen-to-body ratio is higher at 86.4%.

Cameras: The Oppo Find N2 Flip takes the lead with a 50 MP + 8 MP dual rear camera setup, outperforming the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 12 MP + 12 MP cameras. For selfie enthusiasts, the Oppo phone's 32 MP front camera offers more resolution compared to the Z Flip 5's 10 MP front camera.

OS and RAM: Both devices run on version 13 of the Android operating system and have identical RAM capacities.

Battery and Charging: While details about the Z Flip 5's battery are yet to be revealed, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W charging, which could give it an edge in terms of power.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Moto Razr 40 Ultra:

Design: The Moto Razr 40 Ultra embraces the iconic clamshell design, evoking a sense of nostalgia. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to offer a sleeker, more modern design with a vertically unfolding foldable display.

Display: Both devices feature foldable OLED displays, with the Razr 40 Ultra offering a larger 6.9-inch screen compared to the Z Flip 5's 6.7-inch display. However, the specifics of the Z Flip 5's display technology are yet to be revealed.

Performance: While the processor details for the Z Flip 5 are still under wraps, the Razr 40 Ultra is set to sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. If heavy multitasking and gaming are priorities, the Z Flip 5's rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor may offer a more powerful performance.

Camera: The Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to feature similar dual-camera setups with 12 MP + 12 MP sensors. The Razr 40 Ultra's front camera stands out with a 32 MP resolution, while the Z Flip 5 might offer a 10 MP front shooter.

In short, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is gearing up to be a strong contender against its rivals, offering upgraded hardware and sleek design. As the phone's release date approaches, tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the official announcement to see how Samsung's latest foldable device stacks up in the fiercely competitive market of foldable smartphones. Whether it can outshine its rivals and capture the hearts of consumers remains to be seen, but one thing is certain - the battle for foldable supremacy is only getting started.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 13:29 IST
