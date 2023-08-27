Home Tech News Solar storm warning: NASA's Mars rover snaps Sun turning, spies dangerous sunspot facing Earth

Solar storm warning: NASA's Mars rover snaps Sun turning, spies dangerous sunspot facing Earth

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captures a striking view of the Sun. But even as it turned, a massive dangerous sunspot faced the Earth, revealed the rover.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 10:56 IST
NASA's Perseverance rover spots a substantial sunspot on the far side of the Sun, but as it turned, a massive dangerous sunspot came to face the Earth, indicating potential solar storm activity. (Pixabay)
In an intriguing celestial observation, NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars has captured a striking view of a massive sunspot, signalling a region of heightened solar solar activity on the far side of the Sun. This sunspot is rotating to face the Earth and the likelihood of a solar storm has just increased manifold.

Early Solar Warning

According to a blog post on spaceweather.com, the unique positioning of Mars on the opposite side of the sun allows Perseverance to provide advanced notice of approaching sunspots, sometimes more than a week before they become visible from our planet. This early alert has been issued: A significant sunspot has been seen and a solar storm could be enroute.

Mastcam-Z's Special Snapshot

The Mastcam-Z instrument on the Perseverance Rover was responsible for capturing this sunspot image. As NASA's official website explains, Mastcam-Z's primary role is to capture high-definition videos, panoramic colour images, and 3D pictures of both the Martian terrain and atmospheric phenomena.

Despite its primary mission of analysing the Red Planet's surface for potential historical signs of life, the rover took a brief pause from its routine activities to observe the solar spectacle.

Perseverance regularly photographs the Sun to gauge the amount of dust present in Mars's atmosphere. However, this specific snapshot unveiled a distinctive structure on the Sun's surface that instantly seized the attention of scientists.

Sunspots are characterised by their cooler, darker appearance on the Sun's surface, coinciding with areas of particularly intense magnetic activity. These dynamic regions often serve as the point of origin for solar flares and coronal mass ejections—phenomena that propel high-energy charged particles, plasma, and ionised matter into space at remarkable velocities.

Solar Activity Alert

As the Sun enters the zenith of the 25th Solar Cycle, experts anticipate a rise in such solar activities. This heightened activity can have far-reaching consequences, potentially affecting communication satellites, power grids, and navigation systems if coronal mass ejections happen to reach Earth.

For now, Perseverance has fulfilled its role by providing us Earth dwellers with an early warning. The rover will now proceed on its exploration across the expansive floor of the 45-kilometre-wide Jezero Crater, diligently collecting rock samples and capturing images of geological formations, accompanied by its aerial partner, the helicopter Ingenuity. Together, these efforts aim to deepen our understanding of Mars and its intriguing ancient history.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 10:56 IST

