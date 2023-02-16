    Trending News

    The Family Man season 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch online

    The Family Man season 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch online

    The Family Man season 3 2023 release is happening soon. Here is when you can expect the release online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 12:55 IST
    The Family Man season 3: When and where to watch the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series. (Prime Videos India YouTube)

    After the huge success of the first two seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for The Family Man season 3 release on OTT. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most-anticipated web series of 2023. The first season premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 revolving around the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee) who works as a Senior Analyst in the Virtual Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) of India. The third season is expected to follow the same storyline. When and where will it be released? Find out.

    The Family Man season 3 OTT release

    Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently posted a video on his Instagram account that appeared to hint at the arrival of The Family Man Season 3. However, he subsequently confirmed that the teaser was actually for his upcoming movie, Gulmohar, which also revolves around a family. As a result, we may have to wait a little longer for the release of The Family Man Season 3. According to a report by 91Mobiles, given that the first season premiered in September 2019 and the second in June 2021, there is a possibility that The Family Man Season 3 could be released in the coming months.

    The Family Man season 3: Where to watch

    Just like its previous seasons, all episodes of The Family Man season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. You will need to have a subscription of Amazon Prime Video in order to binge-watch the web series.

    The Family Man season 3 cast

    The lead actors of The Family Man Season 3 are anticipated to repeat their original roles, which include Manoj Bajpayee as the undercover cop Srikant Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as his sidekick JK Talpade, Priyamani as Srikant's wife Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti, Vedant Sinha as Atharv, and Sharad Kelkar as Arvind. Moreover, you can expect actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, and more.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 12:54 IST
