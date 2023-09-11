X downloads drop by 30% since rebranding, says Apptopia

Arguably the most famous social media app, it is always in the news, Twitter, which is now called X is facing major popularity problems in terms of number of downloads. Ever since Elon Musk has become part of the app, it has seen some major improvements in terms of active users, however, after two months of rebranding, the app has faced the lowest downloads in a decade and these have fallen by 30 percent in just 60 days. This may not come as a surprise to Musk as over the past few months, the app has been going through many changes and the impact is seen in the decline in downloads rather than an uptick he may have been hoping for.

Twitter lowest downloads

According to a report released by Apptopia (Via Business Insider), app downloads have declined in almost all major countries such as the US, UK, and Japan by 30 percent after the app went through a major rebranding process to X. This would be the lowest decline for the app in the decade. Not only the app is suffering, but the website, twitter.com, is also facing a decline in traffic by 10% in August.

The X app also has fewer active users who open the app on a regular basis. Daily user statistics for September show a decrease to 249 million from nearly 253 million users in July. In terms of monthly users, there are now 393 million users which were previously 398 million in July.

Musk's aim is to reach 1 billion monthly users by 2024, however, it would be difficult to do so if the downloads tend to decline each month. There are only 4 months left till the new year begins, and the app can suffer drastically if the trend continues. Although, X is still very much undergoing changes and there will be new features coming including video and voice calls features. Also read: Elon Musk says X, formerly Twitter, will have voice and video calls, updates privacy policy

Business Insider reported that the exit of a huge number of X staff can be counted as a really big problem. Additionally, advertisers not choosing the platform for their active promotions is hurting revenue too.