Home Tech News X downloads drop by 30% since rebranding, says Apptopia

X downloads drop by 30% since rebranding, says Apptopia

Since Twitter's rebranding to 'X,' there has been a significant decline in the number of downloads and active users in the last 2 months, says Apptopia.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 14:19 IST
Elon Musk says blocking feature on X ‘makes no sense’ to him
Twitter
1/7 Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has tweeted that he wants to eliminate the platform's 'block' feature. Musk made this decision in response to a query from a user, where he sought user opinions on the preference between muting and blocking. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/7 In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk clarified that the blocking feature will be discontinued, except for direct messages, while muting will remain an available option. (Bloomberg)
image caption
3/7 On Friday, Musk shared a message, stating, "The 'block' feature is being completely removed, except for its use in direct messages. It simply doesn't make sense," commented the billionaire. (REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 Muting vs. blocking: According to a report by Bloomberg, muting an account will still allow users to avoid seeing posts from that account. However, muted accounts will retain the ability to respond to the user's posts, share them with their own followers, add commentary, and send direct messages. (AFP)
image caption
5/7 User concerns: Blocking, which has long served as a fundamental security measure on X, has raised concerns among users about potential increases in online harassment following its removal. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 One user reacted to Musk's tweet and replied, "Don’t go there. No one is entitled to other people’s posts. People should be able to block whoever they want". (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 A series of transformations: Some of the significant alterations implemented under Musk's leadership include substantial workforce reductions, replacing the traditional verification program with the $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, rebranding the company from Twitter to X, and introducing new features such as live streaming. (AP)
Twitter
View all Images
Twitter downloads declined by 30% within 60 days of rebranding to “X.” (AFP)

Arguably the most famous social media app, it is always in the news, Twitter, which is now called X is facing major popularity problems in terms of number of downloads. Ever since Elon Musk has become part of the app, it has seen some major improvements in terms of active users, however, after two months of rebranding, the app has faced the lowest downloads in a decade and these have fallen by 30 percent in just 60 days. This may not come as a surprise to Musk as over the past few months, the app has been going through many changes and the impact is seen in the decline in downloads rather than an uptick he may have been hoping for.

Twitter lowest downloads

According to a report released by Apptopia (Via Business Insider), app downloads have declined in almost all major countries such as the US, UK, and Japan by 30 percent after the app went through a major rebranding process to X. This would be the lowest decline for the app in the decade. Not only the app is suffering, but the website, twitter.com, is also facing a decline in traffic by 10% in August.

The X app also has fewer active users who open the app on a regular basis. Daily user statistics for September show a decrease to 249 million from nearly 253 million users in July. In terms of monthly users, there are now 393 million users which were previously 398 million in July.

Musk's aim is to reach 1 billion monthly users by 2024, however, it would be difficult to do so if the downloads tend to decline each month. There are only 4 months left till the new year begins, and the app can suffer drastically if the trend continues. Although, X is still very much undergoing changes and there will be new features coming including video and voice calls features. Also read: Elon Musk says X, formerly Twitter, will have voice and video calls, updates privacy policy

Business Insider reported that the exit of a huge number of X staff can be counted as a really big problem. Additionally, advertisers not choosing the platform for their active promotions is hurting revenue too.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 14:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and more to be unveiled; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter

Trending Stories

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and more to be unveiled; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
iPad Air 6
iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and more to be unveiled; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
    iPad Air 6
    iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
    iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets