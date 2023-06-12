Google Slides New Feature - 'Help Me Visualize' | Unlocking Generation Capabilities I Tech Primer
During the much touted Google I/O 2023 event the tech giant, Google, took centre stage to showcase a wide variety of cutting-edge AI features that left attendees in awe. One of the key highlights among the several spellbinding advancements presented was the impressive Duet AI for Workspace. Among the demonstrations was image generation through textual prompts with the help of artificial intelligence in Google Slides, which is now rolling out. A recent report from 9To5Google reveals an exciting new feature in the latest version of Google Slides. Positioned conveniently on the right side of the interface, the feature called 'Help Me Visualize' enhances the workspace experience for users.
