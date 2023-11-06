Early Black Friday Sale: Grab Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for just $189

One of the year's most-awaited holiday seasons is almost here and it will make you want to shop non-stop as the discounts are quite irresistible! The most important sale of the year for the US is falling on 24th November, also known as the Black Friday sale. During the sale, you can enjoy huge discounts on various products including electronic items. However, you can make full use of this sale even now, as an Early Black Friday sale is on at a number of e-commerce portals. These platforms have already started slashing prices of various products to new lows. One of the most exciting deals going on these days is on Airpods Pro. Walmart is giving out an exciting discount on these premium Airpods. Check out the details of the deal.

AirPods Pro Early Black Friday discount

Now, Apple AirPods Pro is available with a massive price cut on the Walmart shopping platform. The initial price of the AirPods Pro before the discount is $249. However, after a discount, Walmart is selling it at $189. This will save you a total of $60, which is quite amazing. If you can't pay the full price of the AirPods Pro in one go, you can pay it in three installments. With Walmart's lending partner Affirm, you will have to pay only $65.32 every month. There are other installment offers also available, you can choose from any of them.

AirPods Pro Features

If you are fond of a richer audio experience, then AirPods Pro can be the best choice for you. These premium AirPods feature up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation. It comes with Adaptive Transparency and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. It boasts multiple ear tips (XS, S, M, L) and up to 6 hours of listening time. The touch control of the AirPods Pro allows you to swipe the stem to adjust volume. You just have to press the stem to play and pause music answer or end a call. You can hold the stem to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency.

This offer might not be available after some time, so grab it before it vanishes away from the platform.

