 Realme GT 6T, POCO F6 and 3 more smartphones to launch in India in May 2024- Details

Realme GT 6T, POCO F6 and 3 more smartphones to launch in India in May 2024- Details

Get ready for the latest smartphone lineup hitting India in May 2024! Exciting releases from Infinix, Realme, POCO, Samsung, and Vivo await.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 21 2024, 14:01 IST
New smartphones are set to hit Indian markets this May, offering exciting features and affordable prices. (Pexels)

May 2024 is witnessing a flurry of smartphone launches, and the momentum is far from slowing down. In the coming days, India is poised to witness the arrival of several eagerly awaited models, promising to captivate consumers with their brand appeal and cutting-edge features. Smartphone giants are gearing up to unveil their latest offerings, with confirmed release dates and key specifications already generating buzz among enthusiasts. Among the much-anticipated releases are the Infinix GT 20 Pro, Realme GT 6T, POCO F6, along with the Samsung Galaxy F55 and Vivo Y200 Pro. Here's a glimpse of what each device has in store:

1. Realme GT 6T

Scheduled for launch on May 22, the Realme GT 6T is expected to fall within the sub-Rs. 35000 price range. Boasting an LTPO AMOLED 120Hz screen with up to 6,000nits peak brightness, powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and fueled by a 5,500mAh battery featuring 120W charging capability.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Vivo Y200 Pro

Set to debut on May 21, the Vivo Y200 Pro is likely to make its mark in the sub-Rs. 25000 segment. Featuring a curved 120Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 64MP primary camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

3. POCO F6 5G

The successor to the POCO F5 is slated for release on May 23, expected to be priced between Rs. 30000-35000. Sporting a 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz screen with 2,400nits peak brightness, a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, Xiaomi HyperOS software, and a 50MP primary rear camera.

4. Samsung Galaxy F55

Launching on May 27, the Samsung Galaxy F55 is anticipated to start at Rs. 26999. Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED screen, vegan leather back, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 45W fast charging support, a 50MP rear camera, and a 50MP selfie shooter.

5. Infinix GT 20 Pro

The Infinix GT 20 Pro, succeeding the GT 10 Pro, is expected to come with significant hardware upgrades. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip, featuring LED lights on the back panel, an AMOLED display, and priced below Rs. 25000, it will come equipped with Android 14 out of the box.

First Published Date: 21 May, 14:01 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme GT 6T, POCO F6 and 3 more smartphones to launch in India in May 2024- Details
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets