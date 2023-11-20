Icon
Home Gaming News Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record

Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record

Get ready for GTA 6's colossal world! Leaked info suggests a map twice the size of GTA 5, promising an epic gaming experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 18:10 IST
Icon
Diwali celebrations! Top laptops, earbuds and smartwatches with big discounts
GTA 6
1/7 Wings Nuvobook: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a brightness of up to 300 nits. It is backed with a 4825 mAh battery capacity which gives up to 10 hours of usage and supports a 65W fast charging support. It is powered by Intel Core processors for smooth performance. The Wings Nuvobook retails for Rs.59999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.30990, giving you a 48 percent discount. (Flipkart)
GTA 6
2/7 Wings Flobuds 300: The earbud is equipped with Smart ENC technology for effective noise cancellation. It has a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of continuous playback on these TWS earbuds. It has an impressive gaming mode with 40 ms low latency. The Wings Flobuds 300 is priced at Rs.2499, however, from Flipkart you can get it for Rs.799, giving you a 68 percent discount.  (Flipkart)
GTA 6
3/7 Wings Prime Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch HD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, 110+ sports modes,  real-time heart rate monitoring, SPO2 measurement, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, step counter, calorie tracker, and more. The Wings Prime Smartwatch is priced at Rs.4499, however from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 75 percent discount.  (Flipkart)
GTA 6
4/7 Wings Platinum Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch IPS LCD display with 550 nits brightness. It has over 200 customizable watch faces which you can choose from. It is backed with a 260mAh battery which gives up to 7 days of battery life. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, Health Monitoring, and more. The Wings Platinum Smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999 but can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 72 percent discount. (Flipkart)
GTA 6
5/7 Wings Urbana Smartwatch: It features a  2.01-inch curved HD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness. It is backed with a 260 mAh battery which gives up to 7 days of performance with a single charge. Its smart features include multiple menu styles, in-built games, sos emergency mode, advanced Bt 5.3 calling, 24/7 health monitoring, and AI voice assistance. The Wings Urbana Smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999, however from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 72 percent discount. (Flipkart)
GTA 6
6/7 Wings Flobuds 200: The earbuds feature a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. It is equipped with Smart ENC technology for environmental noise cancellation. It has a low latency of up to 40 ms for a lag-free gaming experience. The Wings Flobuds 200 retails for Rs.2499, but from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.599.  (Flipkart)
GTA 6
7/7 Wings Flobuds 100: It has a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. It has a low latency of up to 40 ms for a seamless audio experience. It is equipped with 13 mm high-fidelity drivers and smart ENC technology. The Wings Flobuds 100 retails for Rs.2499, but you can get it for Rs.999.  (Flipkart)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6's massive leaked map teases uncharted territories beyond GTA 5, setting a new standard for open-world gaming. (Rockstar Games)

In the world of Grand Theft Auto, anticipation for the upcoming GTA 6 game has reached fever pitch with enthusiasts eagerly dissecting every bit of information available online. Currently, the buzz centers around the game's colossal map, which, according to leaks, dwarfs even the expansive landscape of its predecessor, GTA 5. As Rockstar Games gears up to unveil the first glimpse of GTA 6, the excitement among fans is palpable. One of the most intriguing aspects of GTA 6 lies in the sheer scale of its map, a topic that has captivated fans for months.

Given that GTA 5's map set a high standard, fans and theorists have delved into meticulous studies shared on Reddit forums. These efforts aim to decipher the specific dimensions of GTA 6's map based on leaks and snippets gleaned from various sources.

The next installment in the series is designed for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and high-end PCs, fueling expectations that GTA 6 will stand as one of the most advanced open-world games to date, also ranking among the most expensive productions in the gaming industry, according to a Gamingbible report.

At the heart of discussions is the expansive world that GTA 6 promises to offer. GTA 5 first introduced players to the sprawling landscapes of Los Santos and Blaine County, providing a canvas for exploration and unfolding narratives. Fans are now anticipating even greater depth and complexity in GTA 6, fueled by recent gameplay leaks and glimpses of the game's purported map.

A notable Twitter user, @jasonfromgta6_2, shared a comparative image overlaying the GTA 5 map onto the speculated GTA 6 map created by fans. Utilizing leaked gameplay and meticulous observations of in-game coordinates, they estimate that the distance between Vice City and Port Gellhorn alone is comparable to the entire expanse of GTA 5's map.

What adds to the excitement is that these calculations exclude the unrevealed North sections of GTA 6's map, hinting at even more expansive and uncharted territories awaiting players upon the game's release.

While the exact release date for GTA 6 remains shrouded in mystery, industry expectations point towards a launch window in 2024 or 2025, further heightening the anticipation for what is poised to be a groundbreaking addition to the Grand Theft Auto legacy.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 18:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon