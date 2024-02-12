Abraham Ozler OTT release: Know when and where to watch Jayaram’s psychological thriller online

Abraham Ozler OTT release: Jayaram makes a comeback to the big screen with Midhun Manuel Thomas's new psychological crime thriller film “Abraham Ozler”. Having earned Rs.36.65 crore at the box office, the film is Jayaram's highest-ever box-office earning in Malayalam. Now Abraham Ozler is set to make an OTT debut with its enticing investigative plot and amazing film casting. As the film will be available on the digital platform soon, Malayalam crime thriller lovers will be able to stream Abraham Ozler online. This way viewers can enjoy the film with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes. Know more about Abraham Ozler here and when and where to watch the film online.

Abraham Ozler OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

Abraham Ozler made a theatrical debut on 11 January 2024 and became a huge success worldwide. Abraham Ozler is a psychological Malayalam crime thriller by Midhun Manuel Thomas and written by Dr Randheer Krishnan. The film stars Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish, and others in the supporting roles.

The film revolves around a character named “Abraham Ozler” who is an experienced cop. Ozler was given a series of challenging serial killing cases which raises various questions about his own personal life. It is an investigative film with a worthy plot twist which will keep you hooked throughout the movie. Now, Abraham Ozler will soon be making its OTT release on a streaming platform enabling viewers to watch the film online from the comfort of their homes.

Abraham Ozler OTT release: When and where to watch online

Abraham Ozler is expected to make its online debut on February 16, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar, however, the official announcement is still awaited. Earlier, it was slated to be released on February 9, but it seems it has been postponed for another week.

