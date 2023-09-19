Icon
Bihar STET Result 2023 to be announced online soon! Know how to check

Bihar STET Result 2023 will soon be announced on the official website. Know how to check results online.

By: HT TECH
Sep 19 2023, 10:06 IST
Know how to check STET Result 2023 online. (Pexels)
Bihar STET Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023) from September 4 to 15, 2023 across the state. Now, candidates are waiting for their results which are expected to be announced soon on the official website of www.bsebstet.com. The exam was conducted in two shifts through the online computer-based test (CBT) mode. Recently, BSEB had released its answer key for all subjects on its website.

Bihar STET Result 2023 date and time have not been confirmed yet, however, it is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their official website for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep your calm and give gaps while you try to login to get the result.

How to check Bihar STET Result 2023

  • To check results, candidates have to go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), www.bsebstet.com.
  • Once you reach the BSEB home page, you will be provided with a result link, click on that.
  • A new window will open where the page will ask you to enter your credentials or login details which may include your application number, date of birth, roll number, etc. enter
  • After you are logged in, the result will be displayed in front of your screen.
  • Thoroughly go through the marks and analyze your results.
  • Make sure you download the result page and save it in a secure location on your device.
  • For future reference, take out a hard copy which can be used for further processes.

While you wait for the results, make sure you do not take on too much stress. Always remain calm.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Bihar STET Result 2023.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 10:06 IST
