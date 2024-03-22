Best water-resistant phones to buy ahead of Holi: Choose the finest from iPhone, Samsung, to Motorola

Best water-resistant phones to buy ahead of Holi: It's that time of the year again- Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner. Many of us love to take part in the festivities, capturing vibrant moments with our smartphones. But before you dive into the fun, it's crucial to check if your phone can handle water. If you're on the hunt for a smartphone that can endure the splashes and still capture your cherished memories, there's good news. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and more offer phones with high IP ratings, meaning they can withstand water immersion up to a certain depth. While no phone is entirely waterproof, these options allow you to enjoy Holi without fretting over water damage to your new device. Products included in this article Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB) - Gold (975) 35% OFF Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (2,572) 17% OFF Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Blue (25,385) 23% OFF Poco X5 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (15) 45% OFF Motorola Moto G32 | 8GB 128GB | Mineral Grey (742)

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is built to withstand water, with an IP68 rating allowing it to stay submerged up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes. Even though other phones also have an IP68 rating, the iPhone 14 Pro Max currently holds the highest water resistance rating available. It showcases a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a new "Dynamic Island" notch. Running on the powerful A16 Bionic chip, it offers storage options of up to 1TB. Additionally, it boasts a triple camera setup, including a new 48MP camera on the back.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a fantastic water-resistant phone you should check out. It's tough enough to survive in harsh weather conditions with its IP68 dust and water resistance. This phone is top-notch from Samsung and has a big 6.8-inch screen that makes everything look great. It also has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that can handle anything you throw at it. Plus, with 12 GB of RAM and a huge 5,000mAh battery, it can last you all day and more.

iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is a top choice for those seeking a waterproof phone. Its sleek glass and stainless steel design makes it stylish and tough against water and dust. Rated IP68, it's built to withstand water, showing Apple's commitment to durability. While the newer iPhone 14 may have some advantages, the iPhone 13 offers high-end features at a more affordable price. Its A15 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance, whether you're gaming, streaming, or working. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display delivers stunning visuals and accurate colours, perfect for streaming and editing videos. Overall, the iPhone 13 excels as the Best Overall Waterproof Phone with its durability and impressive performance.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is a compact yet powerful smartphone designed for speed and style. It features a Snapdragon 778G processor and can expand its RAM up to 13GB, guaranteeing top-notch performance. Its 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display ensures smooth interactions, perfect for gaming and binge-watching. With up to 8GB of RAM, expandable to 13GB virtually, you get ample space for apps and services, resulting in smoother performance. The phone charges rapidly with 67W turbocharging, ensuring you're always ready to go. Running on MIUI 14, the software is optimised for seamless performance, providing an intuitive and fast user experience.

Motorola Moto G32

The Motorola Moto G32 stands out as a reliable and budget-friendly option in the smartphone market. Featuring an IP52 water-repellent design, it can handle occasional splashes of water, making it suitable for everyday challenges like accidental spills or light rain. Its 5000mAh battery offers impressive power, ensuring it lasts through a busy day. With triple cameras including a 50MP Main Sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP Macro Lens, it delivers versatile photography. While not fully waterproof, its durability and performance make it a practical choice for users seeking basic water protection without breaking the bank.

