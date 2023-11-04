Icon
Home How To Invincible season 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch the popular animated series online

Invincible season 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch the popular animated series online

Invincible season 2 OTT release: Robert Kirkman’s animated series is back for its second season. Know the quick recap, as well as when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 18:51 IST
Icon
Invincible season 2
Invincible season 2 OTT release: Know all about the sequel of the animated series. (Amazon Prime Video)
Invincible season 2
Invincible season 2 OTT release: Know all about the sequel of the animated series. (Amazon Prime Video)

The wait is finally over and the second season of Invincible is here. After the success of its first season, the show was renewed for another season, and the production began shortly after. The animated series revolves around a young adult who discovers his superpowers and navigates his life in a story that is not a typical one for superheroes. These shows are part of the new-age shows that show a different take on the superhero genre, and if you like dark-themed shows, you will definitely like it. If you watched season 1, and are dying to find out what happens after its cliffhanger ending, then you need to know when and where to watch the Invincible season 2 OTT release online. Let us take a closer look.

Invincible season 2 OTT release: Details

The animated superhero television series was created by Robert Kirkman and it first premiered on March 25, 2021. The show is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. In April 2021, ahead of the first season's finale, the show was renewed for its second and third seasons.

Invincible follows the story of Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers that he has inherited superhuman powers from his father, Omni-Man, who is Earth's most powerful superhero. As Mark comes of age and begins to develop his own superpowers, he takes on the superhero persona "Invincible" and starts to navigate the complexities of the superhero world. The series explores themes of morality, responsibility, and the consequences of superhuman abilities.

The second season is listed for 8 episodes. One episode will be released every week on Friday. These eight episodes have been split into two parts, and there will be a mini hiatus between the two, similar to Stranger Things season 4.

Steven Yeun will once again be voicing Mark, while Sandra Oh returns as Debbie Grayson and Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett. Joining this talented cast are Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, and Zachary Quinto as Robot. Rumors claim that Ezra Miller, Seth Rogen, and Mahershala Ali could also voice characters in some capacity.

Invincible season 2 OTT release: When, where to watch

The first episode of the show aired on November 3 and it can be watched now on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 18:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon