Invincible season 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch the popular animated series online

The wait is finally over and the second season of Invincible is here. After the success of its first season, the show was renewed for another season, and the production began shortly after. The animated series revolves around a young adult who discovers his superpowers and navigates his life in a story that is not a typical one for superheroes. These shows are part of the new-age shows that show a different take on the superhero genre, and if you like dark-themed shows, you will definitely like it. If you watched season 1, and are dying to find out what happens after its cliffhanger ending, then you need to know when and where to watch the Invincible season 2 OTT release online. Let us take a closer look.

Invincible season 2 OTT release: Details

The animated superhero television series was created by Robert Kirkman and it first premiered on March 25, 2021. The show is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. In April 2021, ahead of the first season's finale, the show was renewed for its second and third seasons.

Invincible follows the story of Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers that he has inherited superhuman powers from his father, Omni-Man, who is Earth's most powerful superhero. As Mark comes of age and begins to develop his own superpowers, he takes on the superhero persona "Invincible" and starts to navigate the complexities of the superhero world. The series explores themes of morality, responsibility, and the consequences of superhuman abilities.

The second season is listed for 8 episodes. One episode will be released every week on Friday. These eight episodes have been split into two parts, and there will be a mini hiatus between the two, similar to Stranger Things season 4.

Steven Yeun will once again be voicing Mark, while Sandra Oh returns as Debbie Grayson and Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett. Joining this talented cast are Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, and Zachary Quinto as Robot. Rumors claim that Ezra Miller, Seth Rogen, and Mahershala Ali could also voice characters in some capacity.

Invincible season 2 OTT release: When, where to watch

The first episode of the show aired on November 3 and it can be watched now on Amazon Prime Video.