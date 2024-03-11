 Main Atal Hoon OTT release: When and where to watch Pankaj Tripathi’s latest blockbuster online | How-to
Main Atal Hoon OTT release: When and where to watch Pankaj Tripathi's latest blockbuster online

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: Check when and where to watch former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role online.

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: Pankaj Tripathi’s blockbuster Main Atal Hoon' is set to impress audiences on OTT platforms. (@ZEE5India)

Prepare for an immersive experience as Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon, which enjoyed a successful run in theaters, is now ready to make its digital debut on OTT platforms. The film, which centres around the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, garnered excitement among netizens with its OTT release announcement. After hitting theatres on January 19, 2024, Main Atal Hoon is set to reach a broader audience through its online release, allowing viewers to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, just two months after its cinematic premiere.

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: Cast, Plot and more

Main Atal Hoon, a biographical film centred around the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, delves into the various facets of his life. A versatile personality, Vajpayee was not only an iconic political leader but also a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman. Directed by the accomplished Ravi Jadhav, known for his National Award-winning films like Natarang and Balgandharva, the movie promises a heartfelt portrayal of one of India's beloved leaders. Accompanying the gripping storyline are soul-stirring songs like "Desh Pehle," "Ram Dhun," "Hindu Tan-Man," and "Ankaha," enriching the overall cinematic experience.

Pankaj Tripathi leads the cast, delivering a moving and motivational performance. The film also features notable actors such as Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Raja Sevak, and Ekta Kaul. Ravi Jadhav and Rishi Virmani co-wrote the script, while Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali produced the movie.

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: When and Where to Watch Online

The much-anticipated digital release date for Main Atal Hoon was officially announced by ZEE5 on Sunday. Set to premiere on March 14, 2024, the OTT platform shared the exciting news on social media. ZEE5's Instagram post, tagging the film's cast and crew, featured the caption, "Shuru karo taiyaari, aa rahe hain Atal Bihari! #MainAtalHoon premieres on 14th March, only on #ZEE5." Don't miss this date with cinematic history!

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets