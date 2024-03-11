Murder Mubarak OTT release: Know when and where to watch Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia’s film online

Murder Mubarak OTT release: What is the most exciting thing about Bollywood movies? Is it the plot, the screenplay or even the actors? For many, it's the pairing of famous and talented cast. With a great cast and acting, the film automatically gains enough recognition to appeal to a wider base. Talking of the exciting film cast, we have found a funny yet interesting crime film called Murder Mubarak, which has been in the news ever since the trailer was released. The film consists of some of the known faces of Bollywood and the sensational Karisma Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Know about Murder Mubarak and its OTT release date.

Murder Mubarak OTT release: Cast, plot, more

Murder Mubarak is a comedy crime investigative film based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The film stars Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and more in pivotal roles. Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania.

The film revolves around a murder and Sara's character is the accused while Pankaj Tripathi plays the part of a nosy police officer. The film also showcases some romantic chemistry between the characters of Vijay Varma and Sara. Now the film is ready to make its debut on OTT platforms in the coming days and you can watch it from the comfort of your home. The Murder Mubarak OTT release date has been announced, so now you do not have to wait to watch this exciting film.

Murder Mubarak OTT release: When and where to watch

Murder Mubarak OTT release is scheduled for March 15, 2024, on Netflix. You can watch the film with an exciting storyline from a famous director who is also known for creating the super hit movie Cocktail.

Note that to stream content on Netflix, you will have to take a monthly subscription which starts from Rs.199 for the mobile version. You can also look for higher subscription models which allow you to get more screens, enabling you to to watch Murder Mubarak with your friends and family.

