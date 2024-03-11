 Murder Mubarak OTT release: Know when and where to watch Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia’s film online | How-to
Home How To Murder Mubarak OTT release: Know when and where to watch Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia’s film online

Murder Mubarak OTT release: Know when and where to watch Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia’s film online

Murder Mubarak OTT release: Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor starrer Murder Mubarak will be streamed on OTT platforms soon. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 09:27 IST
OTT weekend watchlist: From Eagle to Maamla Legal Hai, know what to stream
Murder Mubarak OTT release
1/5 Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home. (B4U/ YouTube)
Murder Mubarak OTT release
2/5 Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend. (Netflix)
Murder Mubarak OTT release
3/5 Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.  ( Geetha Arts)
Murder Mubarak OTT release
4/5 Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home. (Zee5)
Murder Mubarak OTT release
5/5 Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.  (Netflix)
Murder Mubarak OTT release date is out! Know when and where you can watch this film online. (Netflix/YouTube)

Murder Mubarak OTT release: What is the most exciting thing about Bollywood movies? Is it the plot, the screenplay or even the actors? For many, it's the pairing of famous and talented cast. With a great cast and acting, the film automatically gains enough recognition to appeal to a wider base. Talking of the exciting film cast, we have found a funny yet interesting crime film called Murder Mubarak, which has been in the news ever since the trailer was released. The film consists of some of the known faces of Bollywood and the sensational Karisma Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Know about Murder Mubarak and its OTT release date.

Murder Mubarak OTT release: Cast, plot, more

Murder Mubarak is a comedy crime investigative film based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The film stars Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and more in pivotal roles. Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania.

Also read: Upcoming OTT releases this week: From Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Murder Mubarak to Poor Things and more

The film revolves around a murder and Sara's character is the accused while Pankaj Tripathi plays the part of a nosy police officer. The film also showcases some romantic chemistry between the characters of Vijay Varma and Sara. Now the film is ready to make its debut on OTT platforms in the coming days and you can watch it from the comfort of your home. The Murder Mubarak OTT release date has been announced, so now you do not have to wait to watch this exciting film.

Murder Mubarak OTT release: When and where to watch

Murder Mubarak OTT release is scheduled for March 15, 2024, on Netflix. You can watch the film with an exciting storyline from a famous director who is also known for creating the super hit movie Cocktail.

Note that to stream content on Netflix, you will have to take a monthly subscription which starts from Rs.199 for the mobile version. You can also look for higher subscription models which allow you to get more screens, enabling you to to watch Murder Mubarak with your friends and family.

Also read: Bramayugam OTT release date: When and where to stream Mammootty's thrilling horror movie online

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 09:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets