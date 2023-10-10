Icon
Quordle 624 answer for October 10: Follow the basics! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 624 answer for October 10: Follow the basics! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 624 answer for October 10: Do not waste your attempts on futile guesses today. Play the game with a plan in your mind with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 07:14 IST
Quordle
Quordle 624 answer for October 10: Today’s Quordle may seem easy but they will eat up your attempts quickly. Take the help of these Quordle hints and clues to find your way towards the win. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 624 answer for October 10: Today’s Quordle may seem easy but they will eat up your attempts quickly. Take the help of these Quordle hints and clues to find your way towards the win. (HT Tech)

Quordle 624 answer for October 10: If you survived yesterday's puzzle, then congratulations and if not, then it's time to work harder. But either way, welcome back to another Quordle puzzle. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts on bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 624 hints for October 10

None of the four words today have a double letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. To make things tricky, however, the word contains weird letter arrangement and there are uncommon letters at play too. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a consonant-heavy starting word.

Quordle 624 clues for October 10

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, M, C, and G.

2. The words end with the letters Z, L, R, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - to become broken or start malfunctioning

4. Word 2 clue - a copy of something that is usually smaller than the real thing

5. Word 3 clue - an alcoholic drink made from apples

6. Word 4 clue - a picture or symbol that represents a word

These were your clues. Now go on and give back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 824 answer for October 10

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FRITZ

2. MODEL

3. CIDER

4. GLYPH

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 07:14 IST
