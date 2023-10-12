Quordle 626 answer for October 12: Simple task! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 626 answer for October 12: Today is the perfect day to develop a strategy to improve your performance in the long term. The puzzle today is not as difficult so we believe it will not prove to be much of a hindrance. The easier puzzle can also help the player develop techniques that can be used for long-term success in the game. Our recommendation is that you learn the letter elimination strategy. All you need are 3-4 words that do not contain the same letters. This way, by applying that combo you reduce the number of unused letters. This will also lead you to find most of the clues easily. That being said, it is a skill to develop and till you do that, you can check these Quordle hints and clues to get to the answer. And if that doesn't suffice, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 626 hints for October 12

Only one of the words comes with a repeated letter. The rest of the words are pretty typical. And all of the words are common. In fact, the lack of tricks in this puzzle almost makes you think that it is an entirely different game you're playing.

Quordle 626 clues for October 12

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, S, A, and L.

2. The words end with the letters L, E, N, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - extremely disagreeable or objectionable

4. Word 2 clue - a long wide piece of cloth or fur that women wear round their shoulders

5. Word 3 clue - the activity or process of organizing an institution or organization

6. Word 4 clue - the greatest or smallest amount of something that is allowed or possible

These were your clues. Just think about it for a second and you should have a clear idea about the words. And if not, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 626 answer for October 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AWFUL

2. STOLE

3. ADMIN

4. LIMIT

We hope learning the new strategy was helpful to you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.