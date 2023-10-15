Icon
Quordle 629 answer for October 15: Get the trophy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 629 answer for October 15: Get the trophy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 629 answer for October 15: The weekend puzzle comes with a twist. You will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 07:19 IST
Quordle 629 answer for October 15: Don't waste your attempts, use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
Quordle 629 answer for October 15: Don’t waste your attempts, use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 629 answer for October 15: While every Quordle puzzle is unique in its own way, today's puzzle is quite peculiar. The words come from a diverse collection and they will make you really think to figure them all out. But if you think that's all the challenge they are throwing today, then you're wrong. There are some tricks that the puzzle hides within its sleeve so don't take it lightly at all. And if you feel stuck at any point, these Quordle hints and clues are always there to help you. The hints offer an overview of the puzzle and give you a recommendation for starting words, while the clues dive deep into the particulars of the individual words and give you clues to unlock the words. And if you can't even afford to guess, then you can just go to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 629 hints for October 15

Taking a look at the words, there are no words with repeated letters and all the words are pretty common, so there should not be much problem guessing them. But you have to remember the words can be diverse. You should use the first three attempts in eliminating letters so you get a good chunk of clues to start, and then make educated guesses to solve it. Ideally do not give an individual puzzle more than 2 attempts. We would recommend you to use a starting word with less common letters in it.

Quordle 629 clues for October 15

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, F, H, and L.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, R, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - Something that's wrong or untrue

4. Word 2 clue - a stream of hot, burning gas from something on fire

5. Word 3 clue - extremely excited or nervous

6. Word 4 clue - a sudden movement forward or to one side

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 629 answer for October 15

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FALSE

2. FLAME

3. HYPER

4. LURCH

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 07:18 IST
