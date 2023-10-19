Quordle 633 answer for October 19: Tricky common words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Icon
Quordle 633 answer for October 19: Today’s puzzle has a set of common words which are way trickier than they appear. Solve them carefully with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 07:50 IST
Quordle
Quordle 633 answer for October 19: Don’t lose your winning streak. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 633 answer for October 19: An interesting problem has surfaced today. The puzzle today has a set of four common words that you already know and use on a daily basis. But when it comes to solving them for the purpose of the game, it is quite difficult. This happens because when you solve a word, you break it down into individual letters and then piece them together. This makes it harder than normal. But don't worry. We are here with the Quordle hints and clues, ready to help you. And for extra assistance, the solutions can be found at the bottom.

Quordle 633 hints for October 19

So, one of the words contains repeated letters. Both of these repeated letters are slightly tricky. Apart from that, there is just one uncommon letter. The words also follow a typical letter arrangement pattern. All you need to do is be careful and solve it as per our directions and you will be fine. We would recommend using the letter elimination strategy for today's game. Additionally, we would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy word today.

Quordle 633 clues for October 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, T, A, and S.

2. The words end with the letters D, R, E, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a large motor vehicle designed to carry passengers between stopping places along a regular route

4. Word 2 clue - the quality or state of being accurate (as in adjustment)

5. Word 3 clue - to speak angrily to someone, telling that person that you disagree with them

6. Word 4 clue - to burn slightly on the surface, without producing flames

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 633 answer for October 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BUSED

2. TRUER

3. ARGUE

4. SINGE

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 07:48 IST
