Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When, where to watch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 launch online

Samsung has confirmed the dates for its highly anticipated summer event, 'Samsung Unpacked 2023,' which will take place on July 26. This year, Samsung is expected to make a number of announcements, ranging from their foldable phones to the latest wearables and tablets. Whether you want to catch the event live as it unfolds or catch it later at your convenience, here's everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When will the event take place?

Samsung has set the stage for an electrifying tech event this summer. The official date forSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 has been confirmed as July 26th. Tech enthusiasts from around the world are eagerly anticipating this technological feast.

The event will commence at 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) from Korea. With a global audience eager to be part of this digital extravaganza, here are the corresponding local times for different regions:

1. India: The event starts at 16:30 IST.

2. United Kingdom: The event starts at 12:00 BST.

3. Central Europe: The event starts at 13:00 CEST.

4. US West Coast: The event starts at 04:00 PDT.

5. Japan and Korea: The event starts at 20:00 JST/KST.

6. Australia's East Coast: The event starts at 21:00 AEST.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch it online

If you're eager to witness Samsung's latest innovations in real-time, then know that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website, samsung.com. This allows you to stay up-to-date with all the announcements and actions as they happen. Additionally, for those who prefer it, the live stream will also be available simultaneously on Samsung's official YouTube channel. It has even organized live watch events at its Samsung 837 location in New York City.

For those who want to get their hands on Samsung's latest products as soon as they hit the shelves, Samsung has opened the pre-registrations on its website. Pre-registration not only keeps you informed about all the latest Galaxy Unpacked news but also gives you the advantage of accessing special pre-order offers. These could include early bird discounts or exclusive bonus items with your purchase. It's definitely worth considering if you want to be among the first to own Samsung's cutting-edge tech offerings.

Make sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms for July 26th, the date of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. You won't want to miss this unforgettable event in the world of technology.