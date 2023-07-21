Home How To Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When, where to watch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 launch online

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When, where to watch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 launch online

The official date for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 has been confirmed as July 26th and you can watch all the exciting announcements online. Here's everything you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 14:06 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch it online (AFP)

Samsung has confirmed the dates for its highly anticipated summer event, 'Samsung Unpacked 2023,' which will take place on July 26. This year, Samsung is expected to make a number of announcements, ranging from their foldable phones to the latest wearables and tablets. Whether you want to catch the event live as it unfolds or catch it later at your convenience, here's everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When will the event take place?

Samsung has set the stage for an electrifying tech event this summer. The official date forSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 has been confirmed as July 26th. Tech enthusiasts from around the world are eagerly anticipating this technological feast.

The event will commence at 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) from Korea. With a global audience eager to be part of this digital extravaganza, here are the corresponding local times for different regions:

1. India: The event starts at 16:30 IST.

2. United Kingdom: The event starts at 12:00 BST.

3. Central Europe: The event starts at 13:00 CEST.

4. US West Coast: The event starts at 04:00 PDT.

5. Japan and Korea: The event starts at 20:00 JST/KST.

6. Australia's East Coast: The event starts at 21:00 AEST.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch it online

If you're eager to witness Samsung's latest innovations in real-time, then know that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website, samsung.com. This allows you to stay up-to-date with all the announcements and actions as they happen. Additionally, for those who prefer it, the live stream will also be available simultaneously on Samsung's official YouTube channel. It has even organized live watch events at its Samsung 837 location in New York City.

For those who want to get their hands on Samsung's latest products as soon as they hit the shelves, Samsung has opened the pre-registrations on its website. Pre-registration not only keeps you informed about all the latest Galaxy Unpacked news but also gives you the advantage of accessing special pre-order offers. These could include early bird discounts or exclusive bonus items with your purchase. It's definitely worth considering if you want to be among the first to own Samsung's cutting-edge tech offerings.

Make sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms for July 26th, the date of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. You won't want to miss this unforgettable event in the world of technology.

