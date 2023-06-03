Home How To Scoop OTT release Confirmed: Where to watch Karishma Tanna courtroom drama online

Scoop OTT release Confirmed: Where to watch Karishma Tanna courtroom drama online

Scoop OTT release: The courtroom drama series starring Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja has just made its digital debut. Know where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 15:35 IST
Scoop
Know all about the Scoop OTT release. (Netflix India YouTube)
Scoop
Know all about the Scoop OTT release. (Netflix India YouTube)

This is the season of courtroom dramas. Last month, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was released online and became a very popular title due to its plot and genre. And now, if you're craving more legal battles, then you're in luck because Scoop, a web series around the world of journalism and the courtroom, has just been released digitally. The show stars Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja and has the potential to be a captivating watch. If you too are interested in it, then know where to watch Scoop OTT online.

Scoop OTT release: Details

Scoop is a Hindi-language courtroom drama streaming television series created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. The series is produced by Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray under the banner Matchbox Shots. The series is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

The plot follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011. The senior crime reporter now has to defend her innocence as she becomes the focus of attention. The first season of the show has 6 episodes.

The cast of the show includes Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Deven Bhojani.

A trailer of the show was uploaded to YouTube and it has garnered 39 million views, 27,000 likes and more than 750 comments.

Scoop OTT release: Where to watch

The web series is a Netflix-exclusive show and is streaming on the platform since yesterday, June 2. Hansal Mehta tweeted at the release, “#Scoop is streaming on @NetflixIndia. This one was so satisfying and tough to make. It makes me happy to see that some of the difficult choices we made have worked. Thankful for all the love already coming our way”.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 15:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets