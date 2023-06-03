Scoop OTT release Confirmed: Where to watch Karishma Tanna courtroom drama online

This is the season of courtroom dramas. Last month, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was released online and became a very popular title due to its plot and genre. And now, if you're craving more legal battles, then you're in luck because Scoop, a web series around the world of journalism and the courtroom, has just been released digitally. The show stars Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja and has the potential to be a captivating watch. If you too are interested in it, then know where to watch Scoop OTT online.

Scoop OTT release: Details

Scoop is a Hindi-language courtroom drama streaming television series created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. The series is produced by Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray under the banner Matchbox Shots. The series is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

The plot follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011. The senior crime reporter now has to defend her innocence as she becomes the focus of attention. The first season of the show has 6 episodes.

The cast of the show includes Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Deven Bhojani.

A trailer of the show was uploaded to YouTube and it has garnered 39 million views, 27,000 likes and more than 750 comments.

Scoop OTT release: Where to watch

The web series is a Netflix-exclusive show and is streaming on the platform since yesterday, June 2. Hansal Mehta tweeted at the release, “#Scoop is streaming on @NetflixIndia. This one was so satisfying and tough to make. It makes me happy to see that some of the difficult choices we made have worked. Thankful for all the love already coming our way”.