Samsung Gaming Monitors unveiled-Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7 and Odyssey G7 Neo

Samsung has launched the latest range of Odyssey Gaming monitors for Indian consumers today. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7, and Odyssey G7 Neo are the latest addition to the Odyssey Gaming Monitor series with advanced features such as Neo Quantum processor, HDR true black 400, Smart entertainment, and AMD Free Sync Premium Pro.

The newly launched Samsung gaming monitors are engineered and designed to offer the gaming lover customers faster refresh rates, better gaming, and viewing experience. It also enhances the audio system, and higher pixel density. It has a slim metal design. The latest line-up of the Odyssey monitors come with a fast response time and a better picture quality, making the gaming experience more immersive.

The new Samsung monitors also offers better entertainment experience on the same screen with its Smart Entertainment feature. With the inbuilt entertainment hub feature, consumers can convert the gaming monitor into a smart TV with just a click.

Odyssey Neo G7 is Samsung's first flat Mini-LED model with a new form factor. The large 43" screen delivers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification for advanced picture quality showcasing the best graphics of today. The Odyssey Neo G7 also brings Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology to the fore, using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs.

The new monitor comes in Silver colour in India at a price of Rs. 175,000. Odyssey Neo G7 will be available in White colour for 43" and Black colour for 32" at Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 130,000, respectively. Odyssey G7 in Black colour will be available at price of Rs. 75,000.

Customers can buy monitors from Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.