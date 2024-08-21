 Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Microsoft is betting heavily on Windows devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus.

By: VARUN KRISHNAN
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 13:17 IST
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Microsoft and Qualcomm have joined forces with PC manufacturers to rethink the Windows PC. (Qualcomm)

Your next Windows laptop might not be powered by an Intel or AMD processor but could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. Windows PC makers have been waiting for a robust solution to take on the Apple Macbook Air, which is one of the most popular laptops in the world. The battle has further intensified since Apple moved entirely to Apple Silicon. In response, Microsoft and Qualcomm have joined forces with PC manufacturers to rethink the Windows PC.

Microsoft is betting heavily on Windows devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus as they are the first Co-pilot+ PCs to hit the market. Microsoft has specified the hardware requirements for Copilot+ PCs, which include an NPU capable of at least 40+ trillion operations per second (TOPs), 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS/SSD storage. The company announced the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 recently and these devices are available in India as well.

B0D926G2JN-1
B0D92846T7-1

Apart from Microsoft, established laptop manufacturers such as Dell, HP, Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and Samsung have launched multiple devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus across the world. Honor and Xiaomi are also expected to announce their devices shortly. After a series of initial setbacks and challenges, Windows Arm PCs are finally ready for prime time.

B0D84427H6-2

Back in 2021, Qualcomm acquired NUVIA, a Silicon Valley company, founded by ex-Apple engineers which was developing custom CPUs for data centers and servers. Qualcomm subsequently announced that it plans to bring the technology to flagship smartphones, next-generation laptops, and digital cockpits. The new Oryon CPU in the Snapdragon X Elite devices is the brainchild of that acquisition. The X series chips feature between 10-12 CPU high-performance cores, support high speed LPDDR5X RAM, high speed storage, built-in Adreno graphics and a dedicated NPU for AI workloads.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is one of the first devices based on Snapdragon X Elite to launch in India and the highlight is the 15.6-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display which is a treat to the eyes. The 16:9 aspect ratio is ideal for multitasking. It packs the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage. Despite being a 15-inch laptop, it weighs just over 1.4kg and offers 2 USB-A ports, 2 USB Type-C ports, HDMI out, microSD card reader and a headphone jack. Asus claims over 18 hours of battery life, and I was easily able to use the laptop for multiple sessions spread across days with a single charge. The only area I found lacking was the absence of a touchscreen, as the Vivobook comes with a non-touch display while most other devices feature a touchscreen. It is priced at INR 1,24,990 and is available on Flipkart and offline stores.

Also read: Planning to buy a new laptop? Here's how to choose the right Intel CPU for your machine

On the performance front, Qualcomm claims that the new laptops are significantly faster than the competition in terms of CPU and NPU performance while consuming lower power. It even competes closely with the latest Apple M3 MacBook Air in every aspect. Coming to battery life, these devices can last anyone for a day or more when used in balanced profile and even more if used in power saver mode. Even if you need a charge, most of these devices can be charged by a USB Type-C charger and you don't have to lug around your hefty power brick.

Microsoft and Qualcomm have made some significant progress in the apps department by getting most of the popular apps used by consumers, to run natively on the platform. On the productivity front, Microsoft Office, Libre Office, Slack, Dropbox, Zoom, TeamViewer are supported. For content creators, popular apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, Affinity Photo, GIMP, Canva, and CorelDRAW run natively. Adobe Premiere Pro and After Affects native support is expected to arrive later this year but users can use the X86 version through emulation.

Also read: Laptop buying guide: 10 things that you need to check before buying the right one

For content consumption, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify and VLC Media Player are supported. I tried running Microsoft Visual Studio, VS Code and PHP Storm and everything worked as expected. There are still some Apps that are not compatible with Windows on Arm but Microsoft has developed an emulation layer called Prism which lets you run legacy X86 apps on the new architecture for apps that are yet to be supported natively.

If you have been wanting to get a Windows laptop that can take on a MacBook air, the time is finally here. While the first wave of laptops launched cost upwards a lakh in India, things might get very interesting next year when devices might launch in the $600 or Rs. 60000 price point.

Snapdragon X Elite certainly marks a new dawn for thin and light Windows laptops which have been plagued by heating issues, poor battery life and often underpowered when compared to the Apple MacBooks. Windows laptops are finally on par with or even better than Apple MacBooks and the future looks promising. With Intel Lunar Lake and AMD Strix Point based laptops also launching later this year, I am very excited about PCs after a long time.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 13:17 IST
Trending: best gaming keyboard under 5000: 10 most efficient picks how to stop microsoft teams from using too much ram on your pc wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple macbooks with m4 chip launching soon: when to expect new macbook pro, air models asus launches new two aios in india, price starts at 25,990 apple’s space grey imac accessories will only be available till stocks last redmibook 15 pro review: good performance and affordable price, but cuts the wrong corners big leak reveals apple's affordable 12-inch macbook can make a return; check details 10 best lenovo laptops: give your productivity a big boost with these performance-oriented gadgets all-glass imac? apple’s patent change even hints at a display on the backside
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets