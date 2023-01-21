    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptops PC News MS Office crashing on Windows 11? Know how to fix it with official solution from Microsoft

    MS Office crashing on Windows 11? Know how to fix it with official solution from Microsoft

    Windows 11 new bug causes the PC apps to crash if you try to use System Restore. Know all about it here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 16:18 IST
    Windows 11
    Windows 11 has a new bug causing MS Office and other apps to crash. (Image: Windows 11) (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
    Windows 11
    Windows 11 has a new bug causing MS Office and other apps to crash. (Image: Windows 11) (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)

    Windows 11 is never free of bugs and critical issues; a new one comes up every now and then and we eventually have to wait for an official patch from Microsoft to fix things. Now, there is a new one that is happening from a very strange activity – after you try to restore your Windows. Once the System Restore has been used, your PC is likely to crash, thereby causing you to go for a hard restart. Microsoft has also acknowledged the issue as well but no solution for the same has been confirmed yet.

    The Windows 11 bug is visible on devices that are running the latest version of the OS with the Windows 11 2H22 patch installed. The issue appears if you have used the System Restore tool to get your PC back to the former conditions without any issues. The problem is restricted to any Windows app that uses the MSIX Windows app package format. In plain English, this means that apps like Notepad, Paint, Cortana, and even MS Office may show an error message “this app can't open”.

    In some cases, the apps do open but then they won't respond or simply crash after opening. These apps may also cause issues with the Start menu as well.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Windows 11 new issues: How to solve it

    As of now, Microsoft has acknowledged the issue but there seems to be no remedy available for the same. However, the company in one of its blog posts has detailed a few workarounds that could help users in a big way.

    One of the workarounds is to re=open the app if it can't open. This may cause it to start after a few failed attempts. If that doesn't help, try to uninstall the app and reinstall it from the Windows Store or the original source. This should help with the issue in a big way.

    If the issue still persists, Microsoft advises you to check for the latest updates from Windows Update. Additionally, it is also advised that you avoid using the System Restore feature until Microsoft rolls out a bug-fix patch for the same.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 16:18 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16
    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more