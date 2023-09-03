 Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoTabM8FHD64GB_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM8FHD64GB_Ram_4GB
LenovoTabM8FHD64GB_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹9,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5000 mAh
4 GB
305 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Platinum Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
65% off

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD (10.3 inch

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD (10.3 inch (26.16 cm, 3 GB, 32 GB,Wi-Fi+LTE, Voice Calling), Abyss Blue TUV Certified Eye Protection, Dolby Atmos, 7500 mAH Battery, Camera with Flash
₹30,000 ₹10,400
Buy Now
45% off

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Frost Blue

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Frost Blue (ZAC30025IN, Arctic Grey)
₹19,000 ₹10,500
Buy Now
58% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) WUXGA IPS Display |100% sRGB| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Octa-Core Processor | Wi-Fi | 5100mah Battery |Dual Speakers| TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified
₹26,000 ₹10,999
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB Competitors

Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Realme Pad Mini
OPPO Pad Air
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹16,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Oppo Pad Air
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹15,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Lte
Huawei MatePad T8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Deepsea Blue
₹15,990
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Huawei Matepad T8

Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Height

    122.6 mm

  • Weight

    305 grams

  • Colours

    Platinum Grey

  • Thickness

    8.15 mm

  • Width

    198.2 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    283 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.64 %

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    September 15, 2020 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Model

    Tab M8 FHD 64GB

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 64GB News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd 64gb