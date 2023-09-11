Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST India, 10 AM PT US; watch live streaming

Just 1 day left for Apple event 2023; Watch live streaming of iPhone 15, Watch series 9 launch. Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST (India), 10 AM PT (US).

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 19:42 IST
iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, Ultra, Airpods and everything that is launching at Apple 2023 event
Apple
1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
Apple
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
Apple
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple
View all Images
Apple 2023 Event: The long wait will come to an end tomorrow, after the launch of premium products including the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch series 9. (Apple)

Apple Event 2023:After months of anticipation and speculations, Apple's next-generation iPhone series is set to take center stage at the Apple 2023 event, tomorrow, September 12. The event will be live-streamed at 1 pm ET or 10 am PT, or 10:30 pm IST, from the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. As the excitement builds, here's a comprehensive guide on what to expect from this highly anticipated event:

Expectations from the Event

The star of the show, without a doubt, will be the iPhone 15 series. Apple is poised to unveil four distinct models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These devices are rumored to bring remarkable features to the table, including Dynamic Island technology, a 48MP camera, and the long-awaited transition to USB Type-C. For the Pro variants, expect additional perks such as an action button and a sturdy titanium frame. The crown jewel, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, might even feature a periscope camera with impressive 5X-6X zooming capabilities.

Alongside the iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9, the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with a new USB Type-C charging port are also expected to be launched at the event. Also Read: Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max's BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple event 2023 start time, date, and more:

  • Apple event start date: September 12, 2023
  • Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California)
  • Apple event location: 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US

Accessories and iOS 17

Apple's event won't only be about devices. Reports suggest that the company will introduce new materials for cases, such as FineWoven, along with fresh cases for iPhones and watch bands for the Apple Watch. Furthermore, Apple is expected to release color-matched, braided cables for its iPhones, enhancing both aesthetics and durability.

Another significant announcement might revolve around iOS 17. While it was unveiled at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier in the year, it's still in the beta phase. However, Apple may choose to roll out iOS 17 globally at the same time as the iPhone 15 launch. This means that new iPhones will ship with the latest iOS version, bringing features like Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and significant updates to apps like Phone, Messages, and Health.

The Apple Event 2023 promises an array of exciting announcements, from the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series to updates in wearables, accessories, and the iOS ecosystem.

Apple 2023 event: Where to watch iPhone 15 launch live streaming

To stay informed and witness these groundbreaking unveilings, be sure to watch the live streaming of the Apple Event 2023 on the official YouTube channel of the company. You can also watch it on the Apple TV app or apple.com.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 19:42 IST
Home Mobile News Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST India, 10 AM PT US; watch live streaming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter

Trending Stories

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
iPad Air 6
iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
    iPad Air 6
    iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
    iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets