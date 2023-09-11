Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST India, 10 AM PT US; watch live streaming

Apple Event 2023:After months of anticipation and speculations, Apple's next-generation iPhone series is set to take center stage at the Apple 2023 event, tomorrow, September 12. The event will be live-streamed at 1 pm ET or 10 am PT, or 10:30 pm IST, from the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. As the excitement builds, here's a comprehensive guide on what to expect from this highly anticipated event:

Expectations from the Event

The star of the show, without a doubt, will be the iPhone 15 series. Apple is poised to unveil four distinct models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These devices are rumored to bring remarkable features to the table, including Dynamic Island technology, a 48MP camera, and the long-awaited transition to USB Type-C. For the Pro variants, expect additional perks such as an action button and a sturdy titanium frame. The crown jewel, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, might even feature a periscope camera with impressive 5X-6X zooming capabilities.

Alongside the iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9, the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with a new USB Type-C charging port are also expected to be launched at the event. Also Read: Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max's BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman

Apple event 2023 start time, date, and more:

Apple event start date: September 12, 2023

Apple event 2023 start time: 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California)

Apple event location: 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US

Accessories and iOS 17

Apple's event won't only be about devices. Reports suggest that the company will introduce new materials for cases, such as FineWoven, along with fresh cases for iPhones and watch bands for the Apple Watch. Furthermore, Apple is expected to release color-matched, braided cables for its iPhones, enhancing both aesthetics and durability.

Another significant announcement might revolve around iOS 17. While it was unveiled at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier in the year, it's still in the beta phase. However, Apple may choose to roll out iOS 17 globally at the same time as the iPhone 15 launch. This means that new iPhones will ship with the latest iOS version, bringing features like Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and significant updates to apps like Phone, Messages, and Health.

The Apple Event 2023 promises an array of exciting announcements, from the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series to updates in wearables, accessories, and the iOS ecosystem.

Apple 2023 event: Where to watch iPhone 15 launch live streaming

To stay informed and witness these groundbreaking unveilings, be sure to watch the live streaming of the Apple Event 2023 on the official YouTube channel of the company. You can also watch it on the Apple TV app or apple.com.