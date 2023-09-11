Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman

Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 Pro models, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular, could sway the buyers towards them despite a reported price increase. Here’s why.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 10:49 IST
iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, Ultra, Airpods and everything that is launching at Apple 2023 event
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside other models, will launch at Apple’s Wonderlust event on September 12, and it is set to get big upgrades. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple iPhone launch event: With just 24 hours to go until the launch of Apple's next iPhone series, the smartphone industry is abuzz with excitement. The annual Apple event, this time called Wonderlust, will take place on September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park, California. Like yesteryears, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the models are expected to remain the same as last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been tipped for some big upgrades which could sway buyers towards it. Here's why.

iPhone 15 Pro Max upgrades

At present, Apple's high-end iPhone models, the Pro and Pro Max, feature similar internals. With the same processor, camera system, and other features, the only difference between these devices is the screen size. While the Pro variant gets a 6.1-inch display, the Pro Max sports a bigger 6.7-inch panel.

However, this is set to change with the iPhone 15 series. Apple's top-end iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is due to receive major upgrades that could set it apart from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. One of the major changes is expected to be in terms of the camera. While the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to feature an improved camera system over its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a different camera technology altogether - a periscope lens.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro set to be much lighter and yet flaunt a long battery life

This new camera could potentially offer up to 5X-6X zooming capabilities. On the other hand, a handful of rumours have also predicted it to get anything between 5x to 10X zooming capabilities. If it goes into double figures, it could put it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This feature could entice buyers towards Apple's top-end iPhone, despite a reported $100-$200 price hike, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple is going ahead with a more aggressive strategy this year with its premium iPhone models. With a slew of upgrades such as a titanium frame, and action button reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 5 Pro Max, Apple could convince buyers to shell out the extra couple of hundred bucks for the top-of-the-line iPhones, especially if the price difference amounts to just a bump up by $10-$15 on a payment plan.

Smartphone slump

Apple is launching the iPhone 15 series at a time when the smartphone industry is going through a slump. Smartphone export estimates have taken a hit, with experts predicting a 6 percent drop in shipments. As a result, it is expected to be the worst year in a decade for smartphone manufacturers. Even Apple has struggled to push out more devices, with the company claiming that, “the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States. ”

Therefore, could the iPhone 15 series, which is set to launch at the Apple event 2023 on September 12, bring a much-needed boost for not just Apple but the smartphone industry as well? We will soon find out.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 08:21 IST
Home Mobile News Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets