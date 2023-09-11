Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman

Apple iPhone launch event: With just 24 hours to go until the launch of Apple's next iPhone series, the smartphone industry is abuzz with excitement. The annual Apple event, this time called Wonderlust, will take place on September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park, California. Like yesteryears, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the models are expected to remain the same as last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been tipped for some big upgrades which could sway buyers towards it. Here's why.

iPhone 15 Pro Max upgrades

At present, Apple's high-end iPhone models, the Pro and Pro Max, feature similar internals. With the same processor, camera system, and other features, the only difference between these devices is the screen size. While the Pro variant gets a 6.1-inch display, the Pro Max sports a bigger 6.7-inch panel.

However, this is set to change with the iPhone 15 series. Apple's top-end iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is due to receive major upgrades that could set it apart from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. One of the major changes is expected to be in terms of the camera. While the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to feature an improved camera system over its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a different camera technology altogether - a periscope lens.

This new camera could potentially offer up to 5X-6X zooming capabilities. On the other hand, a handful of rumours have also predicted it to get anything between 5x to 10X zooming capabilities. If it goes into double figures, it could put it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This feature could entice buyers towards Apple's top-end iPhone, despite a reported $100-$200 price hike, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple is going ahead with a more aggressive strategy this year with its premium iPhone models. With a slew of upgrades such as a titanium frame, and action button reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 5 Pro Max, Apple could convince buyers to shell out the extra couple of hundred bucks for the top-of-the-line iPhones, especially if the price difference amounts to just a bump up by $10-$15 on a payment plan.

Smartphone slump

Apple is launching the iPhone 15 series at a time when the smartphone industry is going through a slump. Smartphone export estimates have taken a hit, with experts predicting a 6 percent drop in shipments. As a result, it is expected to be the worst year in a decade for smartphone manufacturers. Even Apple has struggled to push out more devices, with the company claiming that, “the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States. ”

Therefore, could the iPhone 15 series, which is set to launch at the Apple event 2023 on September 12, bring a much-needed boost for not just Apple but the smartphone industry as well? We will soon find out.