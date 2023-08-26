iPhone 15 Pro Max could get delayed; Know when it might be launched

The one smartphone in the Apple iPhone 15 series that has captured all the attention of fans is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is expected to get a new titanium frame, a periscope zoom camera, the new A17 Bionic chipset, and maybe even the whopping 150W charging speed support, and consumers are waiting in anticipation to try their hands on the new device. But, a new leak has revealed a disappointing development that may leave some fans upset. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a delayed launch, owing to supply chain issues.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, there is a big possibility that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will not be ready to be shipped in time for its on-sale date. This is due to its camera part supplier Sony struggling to provide the image sensors for the smartphone's camera in time, as per a major equity analyst note viewed by a 9to5Mac source.

However, this is not expected to impact the Apple event or the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series, which will occur as per schedule. As a result, while the other three iPhone 15 models are likely to be launched as expected, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will hit the market late.

When will the iPhone 15 Pro Max be launched?

Earlier, we reported, based on leaks, that the Apple event could take place on either September 12 or September 13. This was later corroborated by a 9to5Mac report which stated that employees working for major US carriers were being asked to not take the day off due to a major smartphone announcement.

The Apple event is expected to unveil four iPhone models including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (the name may be changed to iPhone 15 Ultra). Alongside, two new Apple Watches are also likely to arrive.

If that is the case, then the pre-orders for the devices are expected to begin starting September 15, and all the devices bar the iPhone 15 Pro Max could hit the market on September 22, a week later. These dates are based on historical trends for Apple and are not confirmed dates.

However, with a 3-4 weeks delay, many believe that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will not be available to buy till the second half of October. That means, there will be an extra waiting period of a month for those who want to purchase it.

As always, we advise that readers take the abovementioned information with a considerable amount of skepticism as none of it has come from any official source. The real picture will only be uncovered once the Apple event takes place.