Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature

Vivo has launched its new V-Series smartphones today. These are the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro! Check price, specs, features, and much more below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 17:52 IST
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today! (Vivo)

Today, Vivo has launched its new V-Series smartphones Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro in new colors, which, according to the company, have been inspired by the beauty of India. The new Vivo smartphone features a 50MP OIS night camera coupled with Vivo's exclusive Smart Aura Light technology which will enable the camera to capture portrait images. It also has India's first 3D particle technology. Check out what the new smartphones have in store for the users.

Vivo V29 specs:

The Vivo V29 and V29 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The V29 comes with a 50MP OIS night camera and an 8MP Wide-Angle camera. In front, it supports a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4600mAh battery and supports 80W FlashCharge. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor for improved performance.

The camera comes with various modes such as an India-exclusive wedding portrait feature, super night video mode, astro mode, pro sports mode, and others.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V29 Pro specs

The Vivo V29 and V29 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The V29 comes with a 50MP OIS night camera with an IMX766 main sensor. It also has a 2x pro portrait lens on the rear camera system. It also has a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera. Both smartphone comes with Smart Aura Light technology which adjusts lighting from 1800K (warm) to 4500K (cool). The smartphone is backed with a 4600mAh battery and supports 80W FlashCharge. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset with 4 nm process technology.

Both devices are powered by FunTouch OS 13, which combines Vivo's design in terms of personalization features, advanced privacy elements, and heightened security safeguards.

Vivo V29 and V29 Pro price

Vivo V29 Pro price: The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs.39999 and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 42999. The smartphone will be available in Himalayan Blue and Space Black color options. You will be able to purchase the vivo V29 Pro on Flipkart, vivo India's e-store, and all retail stores from October 10.

Vivo V29 price: The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs.32,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 36999. The smartphone will be available in Himalayan Blue and Majestic Red color options.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 17:52 IST
