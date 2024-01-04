 Vivo V29 Pro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Vivo V29 Pro

Vivo V29 Pro is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z Processor , 4600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V29 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V29 Pro now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹39,999
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
50 MP
4600 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Vivo V29 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo V29 Pro in India is Rs. 39,999.  At Amazon, the Vivo V29 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 39,999.  This is the Vivo V29 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of ...Read More


Vivo V29 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
  • 4600 mAh
  • 50 MP
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Flash, 80W: 50 % in 18 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4600 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash + Aura Light
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon
  • 50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual Video Recording Vlog Mode
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • IMX766, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
Design
  • 74.37 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 164.18 mm
  • 7.46 mm
  • 188 grams
  • Himalayan Blue, Space Black
Display
  • AMOLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • 20:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.89 %
  • 453 ppi
General
  • October 4, 2023 (Official)
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 0.77 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G610 MC6
  • 4 nm
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
  • LPDDR5
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
    Vivo V29 Pro