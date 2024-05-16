 Pixel 8a gets its first software update: AI features, security patch and more | Mobile News

Pixel 8a gets its first software update: AI features, security patch and more

Following its global debut, the Google Pixel 8a receives its inaugural software update, introducing AI-powered wallpaper customization and the May 2024 Android security patch. This update aligns the Pixel 8a closer with its flagship counterparts, enhancing user experience and device security.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 08:51 IST
software update for the Google Pixel 8a
The latest software update for the Google Pixel 8a brings AI customization features and enhanced security, further refining the user experience. With improvements across display, camera, and battery performance, the Pixel 8a continues to impress users worldwide. (Flipkart)

Just a week after its global debut, the Google Pixel 8a has received its inaugural software update, coinciding with the commencement of Google I/O 2024. This update, weighing in at 189MB, introduces the May 2024 Android security patch alongside several enhancements and bug fixes.

Google Pixel 8a Software Update:

The latest software iteration for the Pixel 8a incorporates the May 2024 Android security patch, addressing potential vulnerabilities and bolstering the device's overall security. Notably, a new feature introduced through this update is Google's AI-powered wallpaper generator. Utilising artificial intelligence, users can now customise wallpapers by selecting themes and keywords, offering a personalised touch to their device aesthetics.

AI Integration and Camera Enhancements:

This update marks a significant step for the Pixel 8a, aligning it closer with the flagship Pixel 8 series. Equipped with the Tensor G3 chipset, akin to its premium counterparts, the Pixel 8a now integrates AI camera features such as Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser. Despite maintaining the same camera configuration as its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, these AI enhancements aim to elevate the photography experience for users.

Pixel 8a Specifications Recap:

Display. Featuring a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 8a ensures vibrant visuals and smooth navigation. Additionally, the display boasts 1400 nits HDR brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection for added durability.

Processor and Storage: Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and accompanied by the Titan M2 security coprocessor, the Pixel 8a offers seamless performance. With 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, users can expect responsive multitasking and ample space for their data.

Cameras: Equipped with a 64MP wide camera featuring up to 8x Super Res Zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), the Pixel 8a ensures crisp and detailed photography. Complementing this is a 13MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 13MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Battery and Charging: Boasting a 4,492mAh battery capacity, the Pixel 8a offers extended usage durations, supported by 27W fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. With features like Extreme Battery Saver, the device promises longevity, lasting over 24 hours on a single charge.

The Pixel 8a's inaugural software update introduces noteworthy enhancements, including the integration of AI features and the latest Android security patch. With these updates, Google continues to refine the Pixel experience, enhancing functionality and user satisfaction.

First Published Date: 16 May, 08:51 IST
