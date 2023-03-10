    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News NASA tracking 165-foot Asteroid 2023 DW; may strike Earth on this date

    NASA tracking 165-foot Asteroid 2023 DW; may strike Earth on this date

    NASA has discovered that the asteroid has a 1-in-600 chance of impacting Earth in about 23 years.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 16:59 IST
    Locked on target! 5 asteroids, including 590-foot space rock speeding towards Earth
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2020 FV4 – Asteroid 2020 FV4, which is 92 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on March 13. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 29350 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 CM – Asteroid 2023 CM, which is nearly 590 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on March 14. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 50498 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 3.9 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 DM – Asteroid 2023 DM will make its closest approach to Earth on March 15. It is nearly 200 feet wide, as per NASA. The asteroid will come as close as 3.2 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a fiery speed of 26457 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
    Asteroid
    4/5 Asteroid 2018 UQ1 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2018 UQ1 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on March 17. This asteroid, with a mammoth width of 450 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 42037 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at an extremely close distance of 4.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2016 WH – The fifth asteroid, with a size ranging between 36 feet and 78 feet, is named Asteroid 2016 WH and will be making its closest Earth approach on March 19. It will come as close as 6.9 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a fearsome speed of 42380 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2023 DW is approximately 165-foot across. (Pixabay)

    Asteroids can be found mainly in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. There are almost 1.9 million asteroids which are 1KM or larger and millions of other space rocks in space. Despite this massive number, asteroids rarely threaten Earth and even when they approach Earth for close approach, most of them burn up in the atmosphere itself without causing any harm to the planet.

    Asteroid 2023 DW details

    However, this might change soon as NASA is tracking an asteroid which could likely impact Earth sometime in the future. According to NASA, a recently discovered asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 DW, could collide with Earth just 23 years from now, with potential impact expected on February 14, 2046.

    NASA has projected that Asteroid 2023 DW has a 1 in 600 chance of impacting Earth. Although this probability is quite low, the asteroid still poses a threat and will pass Earth at a likely distance of approximately 1.8 million kilometers. With its current trajectory, Asteroid 2023 DW takes about 271 days to orbit the Sun.

    The asteroid is not small either. NASA has estimated this oncoming asteroid to be nearly 165 feet wide, which is almost as big as an aircraft!

    Will it impact?

    Although the Asteroid 2023 DW has a 1-in-600 chance to impact Earth's surface, this could change. Upon the discovery of this asteroid, NASA Asteroid Watch page tweeted, “Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future. Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in.”

    Calculating an asteroid's orbit

    An asteroid's orbit is computed by finding the elliptical path about the sun that best fits the available observations of the object using various space and ground-based telescopes such as NASA's NEOWISE telescope and its brand-new Sentry II algorithm. That is, the object's computed path about the sun is adjusted until the predictions of where the asteroid should have appeared in the sky at several observed times match the positions where the object was observed to be at those same time.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 16:58 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4