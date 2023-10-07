Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI transforms anti-corruption drive, London trials AI monitoring, more

AI Roundup: AI revolutionises anti-corruption investigations, says UP ADGP, NTRO Chairman calls for increased AI awareness to prevent misconceptions, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 22:56 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 7. (Pexels)

AI revolutionises anti-corruption investigations, says UP ADGP at Police Science Congress; NTRO Chairman calls for increased AI awareness to prevent misconceptions; AI chatbots providing health tips raise concerns over harmful advice; India among top three most targeted APAC nations as AI-powered cyber threats rise - this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI revolutionises anti-corruption investigations, says UP ADGP at Police Science Congress

The use of Artificial Intelligence has brought about a revolution in anti-corruption case investigations, according to Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Raja Shrivastava. Speaking at the 49th All India Police Science Congress, Shrivastava highlighted AI's role in expediting investigations and analysing criminals' digital behaviour reports. He emphasised the effectiveness of financial behaviour analysis in producing evidence for court cases and stressed the importance of data sharing among law enforcement agencies and departments in the context of modern policing, especially in the 5G era, according to a Deccan Herald report.

2. NTRO Chairman calls for increased AI awareness to prevent misconceptions

NTRO chairman Arun Kumar Sinha emphasised the need for increased public awareness about AI. He warns of potential misconceptions and advocates for a dedicated national authority to oversee AI development. Sinha also underscores the importance of safeguarding user credentials during online transactions to combat cyber fraud, The Hindu reported.

3. AI chatbots providing health tips raise concerns over harmful advice

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making strides in offering health advice, but there are growing concerns. The US National Eating Disorders Association recently removed its AI chatbot, 'Tessa,' due to reports of harmful advice. While AI health tips cover symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, they're often presented as human-written content, increasing credibility. However, there are potential risks, as AI-generated content may provide questionable health remedies and information, The Indian Express reported.

4. India among top three most targeted APAC nations as AI-powered cyber threats rise

India ranks among the top three most targeted countries in the Asia-Pacific region by nation-state cybercriminals, as they leverage AI for new threats and advance ransomware sophistication. Microsoft's Digital Defence Report notes that while India was the second most targeted for TCP attacks last year, it has now dropped to fifth place due to geopolitical shifts. AI is used both by cybercriminals to refine attacks and by defenders to enhance threat detection and response, with Microsoft blocking numerous password attacks and DDoS attempts, The Hindu reported.

5. London trials AI monitoring of job centre meetings to boost employment

London is conducting a trial using artificial intelligence to monitor interactions between job centre staff and benefit claimants, aiming to enhance employment opportunities. The Department for Work and Pensions is testing several AI projects with hopes of improving public sector services and reducing costs. According to a report by Telegraph, the government seeks to boost public sector productivity, with AI playing a significant role, particularly in benefits-related applications. In one project, AI analyses conversations between work coaches and claimants, offering tailored advice for job placement.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 22:56 IST
