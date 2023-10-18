5 things about AI you may have missed today: Foxconn, Nvidia to build AI factories, IBM’s AI pact with India, more

In what proved to be an interesting day big steps were taken in furthering the advancement of artificial intelligence. In the first incident, Foxconn and Nvidia partnered up to set up AI factories to create a range of products including self-driving cars. In other news, IBM has signed three different agreements with the IT Ministry in the space of semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Nvidia, Foxconn to set up AI factories

Taiwan's Foxconn and Nvidia have revealed plans to collaborate on the construction of a new AI-powered data center, reported Reuters. This facility will incorporate Nvidia chips and software designed for a diverse array of applications, including self-driving cars. This announcement was made during a joint appearance by Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at Foxconn's annual technology showcase in Taipei.

Both companies have joined forces to create what they refer to as "AI factories." Nvidia disclosed that these AI factories will employ their chips and software, encompassing their state-of-the-art GH200 superchip, which is currently restricted from sale in China.

"A new type of manufacturing has emerged - the production of intelligence. And the data centers that produce it are AI factories," Huang said.

IBM signs AI agreement with India

Today, the US-based MNC IBM has signed three significant agreements with the IT Ministry in India, as per a report by NDTV. These pacts encompass the domains of semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing. This development holds particular importance as India is actively striving to establish its presence at the forefront of emerging technologies.

"These are technologies that will shape the future of tech, represents tremendous opportunities for academic, startup and innovation ecosystem, as also the broader opportunity of creating global standard talent," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.

EU plans stricter rules for powerful AI models

According to a report by Bloomberg, the European Union (EU) is contemplating a three-tiered strategy for governing generative AI models and systems, as outlined in a proposal obtained by Bloomberg. This marks a pioneering endeavor to control the swift evolution of this technology.

Under this framework, the three tiers would define regulations for distinct foundational AI models, which are systems adaptable to various tasks, and mandate further external evaluation for the most advanced technologies, as detailed in the document.

China to attend UK's AI summit

As per British and Chinese authorities, China is preparing to participate in the UK's artificial intelligence summit at Bletchley Park next month, despite recent controversies related to alleged spying activities by Beijing in Westminster, as per a report by Financial Times.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak envisions this AI summit as an opportunity to bring together global policymakers and technology industry leaders to establish an international framework for governing this rapidly advancing technology.

According to two Chinese government officials who spoke to the Financial Times, China has decided to send at least one representative to the summit.UK officials have also confirmed that Beijing has accepted London's invitation to participate in the summit.

Clearview AI overturns UK privacy fine

According to a report by BBC, Clearview AI, which offers its clients the ability to search a database containing billions of images collected from the internet to find matches with specific faces, was issued a fine of over 7.5 million pounds by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for the unauthorized retention of facial images in 2022.

The company has successfully appealed against the United Kingdom's privacy regulatory body. Jack Mulcaire, the legal representative for Clearview AI, expressed the firm's satisfaction with the decision. The ICO has stated that it will now assess the implications of the ruling.