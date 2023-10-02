5 things about AI you may have missed today: Freedom House on AI, Vincent van Gogh AI, fake AI ad, and more

Freedom on the Net report flags risks associated with AI; Tom Hanks cautions against AI fake in dental plan ad; EU antitrust regulators confirm no formal probe into AI chips; Spotify CEO Daniel Ek cautions against rapidly outdated AI regulation laws- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Freedom on the Net report

A new report from Freedom House, titled "Freedom on the Net 2023: The Repressive Power of Artificial Intelligence," highlights the decline in internet freedom worldwide, driven by AI advancements. Governments use automated systems for increased online censorship, and disinformation distributors employ AI to create fake content. In 22 countries, legal frameworks mandate digital platforms to use AI for removing dissenting speech. The report urges democratic states to enhance AI regulation, ensuring transparency, oversight, and human rights protection. Even democracies should establish robust human rights standards for all players, emphasising transparency and independent oversight, Forbes reported.

2. Tom Hanks cautions against AI fake in dental plan ad

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks has alerted the public to an AI-generated advertisement falsely featuring him. The actor revealed he had no association with the dental plan ad on Instagram. Hanks, who previously discussed AI's artistic challenge in the industry, joined other high-profile figures in addressing the growing issue of deep fakes, according to a BBC report. These AI-generated likenesses, including those of celebrities like Martin Lewis, are used for scams and have prompted legal measures against their misuse in various contexts, including pornography and political misinformation.

3. EU antitrust regulators confirm no formal probe into AI chips

EU antitrust regulators have not initiated a formal investigation into AI chips, as confirmed by the European Commission. This announcement comes shortly after the French competition authority conducted a raid on Nvidia for suspected anti-competitive behaviour. While the EU antitrust watchdog is informally gathering input on potential market abuses in the graphics processing unit sector, no formal inquiry has been launched, according to a Reuters report.

4. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek cautions against rapidly outdated AI regulation laws

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has expressed caution regarding the immediate need for AI regulation, asserting that laws established now would quickly become outdated. He highlighted the rapid evolution of AI capabilities, making it challenging to create enduring regulations. Ek noted that AI's advancements in the past year, including OpenAI's chatbots like DALL-E and ChatGPT, have intensified the race among tech giants, Fortune reported. However, concerns persist about the unchecked growth of AI, particularly in the development of artificial generative intelligence (AGI) with human-like capabilities.

5. AI Vincent van Gogh addresses mental health struggles in Paris exhibition

The much-celebrated Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, brought to life through artificial intelligence, is featured in an exhibition of his final works at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, according to a report by the Guardian. In response to questions about his actions, the AI representation of van Gogh addresses the mysteries surrounding his self-harm and suicide, citing mental health struggles. The exhibition also offers a virtual reality experience and showcases his last artworks, created in the months leading to his tragic death in 1890.

