5 things about AI you may have missed today: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI talent, ChatGPT's geographic bias, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI talent, ChatGPT’s geographic bias, more

AI Roundup: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the challenge of talent in AI. Researchers find ChatGPT is limited in providing location-specific information about environmental justice issues.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2023, 22:07 IST
Today, December 16, the artificial intelligence place was abuzz with activity with multiple news coming from across the globe. In India, at the Global AI Conclave, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the challenge of AI talent in India and the need to improve education to ensure India can stay competitive in this emerging technology. In other news, researchers have found that OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT is limited in providing location-specific information about environmental justice issues, which may hint at its geographic biases.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights the challenge of AI talent

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while speaking at the Global AI Conclave, highlighted that India's biggest challenge in the AI space is the presence of capable talent who can work in the field, reported CNBC-TV18. In fact, AI talent has become such a big problem that the minister stays awake at night worrying about it.

“If there's anything that keeps me awake at night when we talk about semiconductors or AI, it's the challenge on talent. We need universities to churn out masters and PhDs in AI,” he said.

ChatGPT's geographic bias comes to light

Researchers at Virginia Tech University found limitations in ChatGPT's ability to provide location-specific information on environmental justice issues across 3,108 US counties, as per a PTI report. While effective in high-density areas, the AI struggled with local issues, offering specifics for only about 17 percent (515 counties) of those queried. The study suggests potential geographic biases in ChatGPT's responses. It has been published in Telematics and Informatics.

US states failing in dealing with political deepfakes, says report

In 2023, only three states implemented laws addressing the challenges posed by AI and deepfakes in political campaigns, according to a report by NBCNews. Despite the increasing recognition of the size and potential threats of these technologies, most states lack specific regulations. As the 2024 election approaches, advocates emphasize the need for state-level initiatives, considering the absence of federal action. They argue that diverse state approaches can offer insights into effective strategies for regulating these areas.

“It's certainly the case that the states unquestionably need to do more. I don't think we can afford to wait,” said Daniel Weiner, director of the elections and government program at the nonpartisan Brennan Center.

Japanese scientists create the world's first mental images using AI

Japanese scientists, utilizing artificial intelligence, have made a groundbreaking advance in creating mental images from human brain activity, as per a report by Japan Times. The research team from the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, another national institute, and Osaka University successfully produced images of a leopard and an airplane with distinctive features. Termed "brain decoding," this technology holds promise for applications in the medical and welfare fields, as detailed in the published findings in the scientific journal Neural Networks.

Jyotiraditya Scindia urges steel sector to improve the application of AI

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged stakeholders in the steel sector to embrace AI in their plants, emphasizing its transformative potential, ANI reported. Speaking at the Ministry of Steel's Chintan Shivir, he highlighted the event's goal of enhancing knowledge for broader developmental contributions. Scindia underscored the need for continuous learning in the ministry to adapt to evolving steelmaking practices, emphasizing the importance of staying at the forefront of AI technology implementation for data-driven decision-making in the Indian steel industry.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 22:06 IST
