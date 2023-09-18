Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: UK unveils AI principles, PwC AI drive, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: UK unveils AI principles, PwC AI drive, and more

AI Roundup: UK unveils AI principles to prevent dominance by the top tech companies; AI revolutionises clinical research: shaping the future of healthcare and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 21:07 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 18. (Pixabay)

UK unveils AI principles to prevent dominance by tech giants; AI revolutionises clinical research: shaping the future of healthcare; Church in Texas utilises AI-generated service powered by ChatGPT; Pebble challenges Elon Musk's X with AI-generated content- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. UK unveils AI principles to prevent dominance by tech giants

The UK has unveiled principles aimed at preventing AI dominance by tech giants. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) seeks to balance innovation with accountability and transparency. It has revealed seven principles that include holding developers accountable, preventing Big Tech monopolies, and stopping anti-competitive behaviour. CMA's CEO, Sarah Cardell, emphasised the potential of AI, but warned against concentration of power. The principles will guide CMA's approach to AI as it gains new oversight powers and will be discussed with industry leaders, including Google, Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and others, according to a Reuters report.

2. AI revolutionises clinical research: shaping the future of healthcare

AI and ML in clinical research are transforming healthcare, with the FDA recognizing their potential. In May 2023, the FDA released a discussion paper on AI/ML in drug development, addressing governance, data quality, and standards, according to the Forbes reports. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has initiated Congressional oversight to establish AI healthcare regulations, aiming for a balance between innovation and control. High-profile tech CEOs participated in a recent Senate hearing, highlighting the importance of AI accountability.

3. Church in Texas utilises AI-generated service powered by ChatGPT

The Violet Crown City Church in Texas experimented with an AI-generated Sunday service using ChatGPT. As per a Wane.com report, Pastor Jay Cooper found AI capable of producing a 15-minute sermon but emphasised the necessity of human intervention. Churchgoer Ernest Chambers felt that AI lacked the ability to convey emotions like love and kindness. Cooper's experiment aimed to explore the concept of what is sacred and whether AI-generated content could communicate truth and spirituality, potentially prompting people to seek the sacred in other aspects of life.

4. Pebble challenges Elon Musk's X with AI-generated content

Pebble, a Twitter-style platform, aims to entice users with AI-generated posts, differentiating itself from Elon Musk's X. Users can access AI-generated content via the "Ideas" tab, streamlining content creation. Pebble's CEO, Gabor Cselle, envisions a kinder and more engaging user experience. The service, formerly known as T2, is now open to all X users after raising $1.4 million in funding, with plans for further investment, advertising, and subscription sales in the future, Wired reported.

5. PwC's drive to educate its workforce on AI

PwC is launching AI training for 75,000 employees in the US and Mexico to integrate AI into their work and client interactions, according to a Business Insider report. The training aims to equip all staff, from associates to partners, with AI knowledge to identify opportunities for client support and AI transformation. PwC's monthly lessons reflect the growing significance of AI, particularly generative AI, in the business world, driving companies like PwC to invest in expertise and workforce training as part of a $1 billion expansion plan.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 21:06 IST
