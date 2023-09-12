Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Plus launched; price, camera, battery, display, check them all

Apple launch event 2023: Excitement is sweeping through the tech world as Apple officially reveals its much-anticipated iPhone 15 series. Today, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Apple's headquarters, the tech giant, led by CEO Tim Cook, introduced not one, but four new iPhone models. These include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, the highest-tier model won't be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, as some had speculated. For those eagerly awaiting the chance to upgrade their smartphones, mark your calendars for Friday, September 15th. This is when iPhone 15 pre-orders for all models are expected to kick off. Apple has a tradition of unveiling new iPhones in September, followed by pre-orders opening a few days later, typically on the Friday of the same week. Let's take a close look at the details of the larger model of iPhone 15 lineup- the iPhone 15 Plus.