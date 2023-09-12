Icon
Home Tech News Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Plus launched; price, camera, battery, display, check them all

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Plus launched; price, camera, battery, display, check them all

iPhone launch event: Apple's new iPhone 15 Plus has impressed tech enthusiasts with its amazing features at the Apple 2023 event. Let's dive into what the iPhone 15 Plus has to offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 23:15 IST
Icon
Apple
Apple launches iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Pre-orders start on September 15th. (Apple)
Apple
Apple launches iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Pre-orders start on September 15th. (Apple)

Apple launch event 2023: Excitement is sweeping through the tech world as Apple officially reveals its much-anticipated iPhone 15 series. Today, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Apple's headquarters, the tech giant, led by CEO Tim Cook, introduced not one, but four new iPhone models. These include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, the highest-tier model won't be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, as some had speculated. For those eagerly awaiting the chance to upgrade their smartphones, mark your calendars for Friday, September 15th. This is when iPhone 15 pre-orders for all models are expected to kick off. Apple has a tradition of unveiling new iPhones in September, followed by pre-orders opening a few days later, typically on the Friday of the same week. Let's take a close look at the details of the larger model of iPhone 15 lineup- the iPhone 15 Plus.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 23:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition in a nod to Chandrayaan-3
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

Editor’s Pick

Apple event 2023 LIVE updates; The iPhone 15 is here.
Apple event 2023 LIVE updates: Apple event starts! iPhone 15 is here, gets Dynamic Island
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!

Trending Stories

Apple event 2023 LIVE updates; The iPhone 15 is here.
Apple event 2023 LIVE updates: Apple event starts! iPhone 15 is here, gets Dynamic Island
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple event 2023 LIVE updates: Apple event starts! iPhone 15 is here, gets Dynamic Island
    Apple event 2023 LIVE updates; The iPhone 15 is here.
    Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
    iPhone 13 Mini
    iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
    aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
    iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
    victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon