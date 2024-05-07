Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard launched along with iPad 2024 series- Check out features, specs and more

Apple Let Loose event was live-streamed today, May 7 at 7:30 PM IST in which the company unveiled several new products. While the main attraction of the launch event was the new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro models, Apple also announced new iPad accessories. The accessories include an Apple Pencil Pro with several new features and an upgraded Magic Keyboard. Both the iPad accessories have a new design and features than their predecessor. Check out what Apple has in store for the new iPad accessories.

iPad accessories: Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard

The new Apple Pencil Pro is equipped with a new sensor which supports squeeze gesture enabling users to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colours. The gesture also supports a custom haptic engine that provides confirmation when users squeeze, double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape. The new Apple Pencil Pro also provides support for Find My for the first time, enabling users to lose track of their Apple accessories. Apple said that the Pencil has “ magical capabilities and powerful new interactions that take the Apple Pencil experience even further.”

Along with Apple Pencil, the company also announced the new Magic Keyboard which is designed for the new iPad Pro. The new-gen Magic keyboard is thinner and lighter. However, it retains the same design as its predecessor. The new iPad Keyboard has a new function row where users can adjust screen brightness and volume. Additionally, the keyboard also features an aluminium palm rest and a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, making it a MacBook-like experience for iPad users.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro can be attached magnetically and it also provides Smart Connector which connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth. The keyboard comes in two colour options: black with a space black aluminium palm rest, and white with a silver aluminium palm rest.

Alongside Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, the company also announced the new generation iPad Air with M2 chipset and iPad Pro with new M4 chipset at the Apple iPad launch event.

Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard prices

The new Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs. 11900 and the Magic Keyboard is priced at Rs.29900. Both iPad accessories are available to order from today and they will be available in stores from May 15.

