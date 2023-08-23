Home Tech News Design made easy: Microsoft's AI-powered tool now right in your Edge browser

Design made easy: Microsoft's AI-powered tool now right in your Edge browser

Microsoft's smart design tool is now in Edge, letting you create awesome designs right from your browser.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 16:49 IST
Microsoft Bing
Microsoft's AI-powered design tool "Designer" now accessible to Edge users. (AP)
Microsoft Bing
Microsoft's AI-powered design tool "Designer" now accessible to Edge users. (AP)

Microsoft has made its AI-powered design tool, known as Designer, widely available to users of the Edge browser in the United States. With this new integration, users can conveniently access Designer directly from Edge's sidebar, eliminating the need to open a separate tab or software program.

After its initial launch last year, Microsoft took a step further in April by announcing the integration of Designer into the Edge browser. This enhancement enables users to effortlessly create various designs, including social media posts, flyers, greeting cards, invitations, and more – all within the confines of Edge's sidebar, according to The Verge report.

How Microsoft Designer Works

Upon entering a prompt, Designer's AI technology presents a grid of suggested designs complete with text and images. Users have the flexibility to customize these designs to their preferences, whether it involves replacing an image, adding an illustration, or modifying the font. Additionally, the tool employs DALL-E-powered text-to-image generation, allowing users to craft pictures for incorporation into their designs.

While these features are already accessible through Microsoft's standalone Designer web application, the integration with Edge offers distinct advantages. This inclusion streamlines the process of seamlessly sharing designs via email, Facebook, or Instagram, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple windows. Furthermore, this move positions Microsoft Designer to compete with other AI-powered design tools like Canva, which have already begun incorporating similar features.

Microsoft Designer's Preview Stage

It's worth noting that Microsoft Designer remains in its preview stage, and there is no definitive timeline for its full release. To access the tool, users can update their Edge browser and then select the "plus" icon located on the far right side of the screen. By toggling on "Designer (Preview)," the tool will appear in the sidebar.

Updates to Bing Chat in the Browser

Beyond the integration of Designer into Edge, Microsoft has introduced several updates to Bing Chat within the browser. These updates empower users to instruct the chatbot to perform various actions, such as organizing tabs related to specific topics or retrieving passwords from different browsers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 16:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets