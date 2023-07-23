Home Tech News Elon Musk says set to kill off Twitter brand and "all the birds" in latest tweet

Elon Musk says set to kill off Twitter brand and "all the birds" in latest tweet

Elon Musk has announced that everyone will have to bid adieu to Twitter brand soon.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 19:12 IST
Twitter Deal: Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says this about Elon Musk!
Jack Dorsey
1/5 Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO reacted to the news that Elon Musk bought Twitter by saying Elon Musk is the ‘singular solution I trust’ for Twitter. (AP)
Twitter
2/5 According to Reuters, Jack Dorsey was in-charge when the social media platform went public in 2013. He said Twitter has been “owned” by Wall Street since then and that taking it private was the “correct” first step. (REUTERS)
Twitter
3/5 Despite leaving Twitter a few months ago, Dorsey still holds a 2.36 percent state in the social media company, according to Bloomberg data. (REUTERS)
Twitter
4/5 In a series of tweets, Jack Dorsey thanked both Musk and current CEO Parag Agrawal. He tweeted, “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path, I believe it with all my heart.” (REUTERS)
Twitter
5/5 “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret,” Dorsey wrote in a thread. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” he added. (AP)
Elon Musk
View all Images
Elon Musk to rebrand Twitter as X app, blue bird logo likely to disappear soon. (REUTERS)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to rebrand Twitter as the X app, a platform that promises to offer more than just social media sharing. When welcoming the new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, in April, he expressed excitement about transforming the platform into "X," referring to it as the "everything app."

Back in October, Musk stated that acquiring Twitter would accelerate the creation of "X," the all-encompassing app. The merger of Twitter with Musk's X app was legally finalized in April, effectively making Twitter Inc. obsolete.

Elon Musk's vision for the "X" app

Musk took to Twitter today to announce his intentions, stating, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." This has sparked speculation about Twitter's future existence under the same name. The platform will continue to exist, but under the new branding. The iconic blue bird logo, synonymous with Twitter, will be replaced by a yet-to-be-revealed X logo.

Mixed reactions to the Twitter rebranding announcement

The announcement garnered mixed reactions from users, with some of whom expressed hope for a promising new beginning with the X app, while others voiced reluctance to part ways with the familiar bird logo that has become synonymous with Twitter.

In another tweet, Musk hinted that if a suitable X logo is submitted, the rebranded platform could go live worldwide within a few hours, potentially accelerating the transition process.

Domain change and the future of Twitter's iconic logo

As for the domain change, Musk has not addressed the questions on whether Twitter.com will be retained. Due to the domain's substantial value, the transition to a new domain may require additional time, but the overall rebranding process could happen sooner than expected.

On the other hand, Twitter considers its bird logo as its most identifiable symbol and takes great care to protect it. However, in April, the logo was briefly replaced with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu crypto, a move that contributed to a staggering $4 billion increase in the meme coin's market value at that time.

The court document filed in Ca

lifornia on April 4 confirmed that Twitter is no longer an independent entity and has been integrated into X Corp. Elon Musk holds the position of president in both X Corp and its parent company, X Holdings Corp.

Musk also posted what may become the new Twitter logo: 

Twitter logo
New Twitter logo?
image caption
New Twitter logo?

Often referred to as the "everything app" by Musk, X app is likened to China's WeChat, known for its multifunctionality and widespread adoption.

As the X app prepares to take over, Twitter users await the unveiling of the new X logo and the platform's transformation under its new identity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 13:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets