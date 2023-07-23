Elon Musk says set to kill off Twitter brand and "all the birds" in latest tweet

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to rebrand Twitter as the X app, a platform that promises to offer more than just social media sharing. When welcoming the new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, in April, he expressed excitement about transforming the platform into "X," referring to it as the "everything app."

Back in October, Musk stated that acquiring Twitter would accelerate the creation of "X," the all-encompassing app. The merger of Twitter with Musk's X app was legally finalized in April, effectively making Twitter Inc. obsolete.

Elon Musk's vision for the "X" app

Musk took to Twitter today to announce his intentions, stating, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." This has sparked speculation about Twitter's future existence under the same name. The platform will continue to exist, but under the new branding. The iconic blue bird logo, synonymous with Twitter, will be replaced by a yet-to-be-revealed X logo.

Mixed reactions to the Twitter rebranding announcement

The announcement garnered mixed reactions from users, with some of whom expressed hope for a promising new beginning with the X app, while others voiced reluctance to part ways with the familiar bird logo that has become synonymous with Twitter.

In another tweet, Musk hinted that if a suitable X logo is submitted, the rebranded platform could go live worldwide within a few hours, potentially accelerating the transition process.

Domain change and the future of Twitter's iconic logo

As for the domain change, Musk has not addressed the questions on whether Twitter.com will be retained. Due to the domain's substantial value, the transition to a new domain may require additional time, but the overall rebranding process could happen sooner than expected.

On the other hand, Twitter considers its bird logo as its most identifiable symbol and takes great care to protect it. However, in April, the logo was briefly replaced with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu crypto, a move that contributed to a staggering $4 billion increase in the meme coin's market value at that time.

The court document filed in Ca

lifornia on April 4 confirmed that Twitter is no longer an independent entity and has been integrated into X Corp. Elon Musk holds the position of president in both X Corp and its parent company, X Holdings Corp.

Musk also posted what may become the new Twitter logo:

Often referred to as the "everything app" by Musk, X app is likened to China's WeChat, known for its multifunctionality and widespread adoption.

As the X app prepares to take over, Twitter users await the unveiling of the new X logo and the platform's transformation under its new identity.