Hate dealing with cold callers? Take revenge! Just check this ChatGPT-4 powered app

Have you ever been annoyed by telemarketers who repeatedly call you and try to sell their products, which you absolutely do not want? If yes, then you're not alone, but it's not just telemarketers who are making a nuisance of themselves. There has been a monumental rise in the number of scammers and call centers that pretend to be service agents of reputed companies and try to fraudulently steal money from innocent customers. The disturbance can be really stressful. While you can block some numbers, it is not guaranteed that the next call will be from the same number, so there are a few ways to avoid such calls.

After growing tired of such problems, a Californian decided to take revenge on these callers and he did so in a hilarious manner. He has developed an AI-powered application that engages with and pranks scammers and telemarketers. The AI-powered tool talks to these callers and keeps them engaged for long periods in a fruitless exercise! He has even given these AI tools names.

Roger Anderson, a 54-year-old Californian resident took it upon himself to deal with the growing problem of scams and telemarketing, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Using the power of ChatGPT-4, Anderson has rolled out an AI application called Jolly Roger, and more, that talks in circles to wind up and annoy scammers and cold callers.

How does it work?

With a subscription charge of $24.99 a year, users can choose from 5 different fictitious personalities and allow the AI-powered application to talk to callers on their behalf. The personality options include Salty Sally, an overburdened mother, Whiskey Jack, and "Whitey" Whitebeard. It has a cloud-based phone system that users can access as well as accompanying apps that allow you to listen to and share call recordings. This AI-powered system has since become popular and has received thousands of sign-ups.

For example, when "Whitey" Whitebeard chatbot dealt with a cold caller who pretended to be a Bank of America representative, the AI tool annoyed the caller by engaging in a nonsensical and off-topic conversation. Instead of talking about bank-related queries, the AI application asked the caller how to change the TV channel to watch their favourite show and carried on a nonsensical conversation for long periods. When the caller asked if they had any credit cards, Whitebeard replied “There is one with a picture of a kitten on it and another with a lovely beach scene. Do you like kittens or beaches?” According to the WSJ report, the call lasted as long as 6 minutes!

Jolly Roger represents a major potential in the power of AI to deal with annoying cold callers and scammers, and it is an indication that instead of trying to bring about the extinction of humanity, AI can actually have a positive impact and help us in our lives.