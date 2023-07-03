Home Tech News Hate dealing with cold callers? Take revenge! Just check this ChatGPT-4 powered app

Hate dealing with cold callers? Take revenge! Just check this ChatGPT-4 powered app

Meet Jolly Roger, a ChatGPT-4 powered AI service that pranks scammers and telemarketers by keeping them engaged for long periods without their noticing it. It is the perfect revenge!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 13:01 IST
Jolly Roger AI app
Jolly Roger is an AI tool created to deal with the nuisance caused by telemarketers and scammers. (Pixabay)
Jolly Roger AI app
Jolly Roger is an AI tool created to deal with the nuisance caused by telemarketers and scammers. (Pixabay)

Have you ever been annoyed by telemarketers who repeatedly call you and try to sell their products, which you absolutely do not want? If yes, then you're not alone, but it's not just telemarketers who are making a nuisance of themselves. There has been a monumental rise in the number of scammers and call centers that pretend to be service agents of reputed companies and try to fraudulently steal money from innocent customers. The disturbance can be really stressful. While you can block some numbers, it is not guaranteed that the next call will be from the same number, so there are a few ways to avoid such calls.

After growing tired of such problems, a Californian decided to take revenge on these callers and he did so in a hilarious manner. He has developed an AI-powered application that engages with and pranks scammers and telemarketers. The AI-powered tool talks to these callers and keeps them engaged for long periods in a fruitless exercise! He has even given these AI tools names.

Roger Anderson, a 54-year-old Californian resident took it upon himself to deal with the growing problem of scams and telemarketing, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Using the power of ChatGPT-4, Anderson has rolled out an AI application called Jolly Roger, and more, that talks in circles to wind up and annoy scammers and cold callers.

How does it work?

With a subscription charge of $24.99 a year, users can choose from 5 different fictitious personalities and allow the AI-powered application to talk to callers on their behalf. The personality options include Salty Sally, an overburdened mother, Whiskey Jack, and "Whitey" Whitebeard. It has a cloud-based phone system that users can access as well as accompanying apps that allow you to listen to and share call recordings. This AI-powered system has since become popular and has received thousands of sign-ups.

For example, when "Whitey" Whitebeard chatbot dealt with a cold caller who pretended to be a Bank of America representative, the AI tool annoyed the caller by engaging in a nonsensical and off-topic conversation. Instead of talking about bank-related queries, the AI application asked the caller how to change the TV channel to watch their favourite show and carried on a nonsensical conversation for long periods. When the caller asked if they had any credit cards, Whitebeard replied “There is one with a picture of a kitten on it and another with a lovely beach scene. Do you like kittens or beaches?” According to the WSJ report, the call lasted as long as 6 minutes!

Jolly Roger represents a major potential in the power of AI to deal with annoying cold callers and scammers, and it is an indication that instead of trying to bring about the extinction of humanity, AI can actually have a positive impact and help us in our lives.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 13:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets