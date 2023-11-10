Icon
ICSI CSEET 2023 November exam results announced; Steps to check online

The eagerly awaited ICSI CSEET 2023 November exam results are announced. Know how to check your results online and discover top-notch preparation apps.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 14:52 IST
ICSI CSEET 2023
ICSI CSEET 2023 November Exam results, set to be released. (Pexels)
ICSI CSEET 2023
ICSI CSEET 2023 November Exam results, set to be released. (Pexels)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICSI) has released the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, November 10, 2023. Candidates can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu, by entering their CSEET registration number and date of birth.

The CSEET Results 2023, along with a subject-wise breakdown of marks, will be available immediately after the announcement on icsi.edu. It's important to note that no physical copies of the results will be provided.

How to Check ICSI CSEET Result November 2023

1. Visit icsi.edu

2. Navigate to student>CSEET>CSEET results on the homepage.

3. Click on the CSEET examination result-November 2023 link.

4. Enter the login credentials.

5. View and download the results.

6. Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

For candidates who didn't succeed this time, here are five apps to aid in preparing for NEET 2024:

1. EduGorilla

This app provides a comprehensive study package for the ICSI CSEET exam, including mock tests, practice questions, study notes, and more. It also has a personalised study plan feature to help you stay on track with your preparation.

2. Testbook

This app offers a variety of features to help you prepare for the ICSI CSEET exam, including mock tests, practice questions, study notes, video lessons, and more. It also has a performance tracker feature to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses so that you can focus your preparation accordingly.

3. Career Launcher

This app is developed by Career Launcher, one of the leading coaching institutes for the ICSI CSEET exam. It offers a comprehensive study package for the exam, including mock tests, practice questions, study notes, and more. It also has a live chat feature where you can get your doubts cleared from experts.

4. Unacademy

This app is known for its high-quality video lessons and practice questions. It offers a variety of courses for the ICSI CSEET exam, taught by experienced faculty members. It also has a live chat feature where you can get your doubts cleared from experts.

5. Byjus

This app is known for its adaptive learning technology, which helps you learn at your own pace. It offers a variety of courses for the ICSI CSEET exam, with personalised feedback and progress tracking features.

While these are top recommendations, there are several other excellent apps available for ICSI CSEET exam preparation. Choose the one that aligns best with your learning style and requirements.

