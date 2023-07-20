Home Tech News Instagram down for several users around the world

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 17:05 IST
Users are encountering trouble while using Instagram right now. (Unsplash)
Instagram down: After WhatsApp's outage during the early hours of Thursday, now Instagram users have reported issues accessing the social media platform. So, if you're having trouble accessing the popular social media platform, know that you're not alone. Just yesterday, Instagram stopped working for users around the world with reports flooding downdetector.com. People reported problems accessing their feed and the Instagram app itself. During the peak yesterday, as many as 2100 reports came in with people encountering issues with their feed where all posts and photos disappeared.

Now, the social media platform has suffered another outage with hundreds of people reporting the issues.

Instagram goes down AGAIN

DownDetector, which shows a chart indicating the cases of Instagram outages reported in the last 24 hours, indicated that while these issues continued from last night, only recently more than 600 people reported problems while accessing the social media platform. As per the comments on the downdetector page, people are unable to send images in DMs while some of them are unable to access the Instagram app itself.

The chart shows a view of problems reported by users in the past 24 hours. Most Instagram down messages by users had to do with difficulties with the Instagram app, which was 80 percent of the cases. While 17 percent of users faced a problem with their feed and 3 percent of users reported issues with the website.

Problems at Meta

Instagram is the second Meta platform to suffer an outage today with WhatsApp also suffering a major outage in the early hours of Thursday, July 20. Users complained about facing problems with the app, as well as the desktop and web interface of the platform. Some of them weren't even able to send messages, hinting that the problem could be server-related. 

According to reports, as many as 177,000 issues were reported in the UK, 43,000 users reported facing issues in the US, and around 16,000 reports came from India.

WhatsApp was quick to respond, as it acknowledged the problem early, and then resolved it within a few hours.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 16:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

