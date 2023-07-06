Home Tech News Instagram’s newest Twitter-rival app Threads with a unique logo is here; Know what it means

Threads is the newest social media app in town and it is planning to take on Twitter. But if its logo has you confused, then this is what it means.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 13:02 IST
Threads app
This is what the Threads app’s logo means. (Bloomberg)
This is what the Threads app’s logo means. (Bloomberg)

Threads has taken the digital social media space by storm today. After a preponed launch at 4:30 AM IST, users have flooded to try out the new text-based platform that is aiming to rival Twitter. It has already recorded more than 5 million users on the platform and it has not even been 12 hours since it launched. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he expects to get 10 million users within the next few days. The app also has a unique logo which has confused many netizens. So, what does it actually mean? Let us find out.

Many netizens have been left wondering what exactly the squiggly lines on the Threads app logo mean. Some have even compared it with the Malayalam character ‘Thra', which is interestingly also the first syllable of the word Threads. This is an interesting theory, but the answer is likely much simpler.

What does the Threads app's logo mean

Some netizens have not shied away from comparing it to Jalebi, the popular Indian sweet. Some others have made comparisons with paper clips, and even a ball of wool.

While it is easy to see symbolism in these vaguely drawn curvy lines, the answer is not that complicated. The answer in fact lies in the name of the app itself. The logo just represents ‘threads', tangled together. 

Features of Threads app

Much similar to Twitter in functionality, Threads allows you to make text posts with up to 500 characters. You can also share photos and videos that are up to 5 minutes long on the platform. In short, you can do everything you did on Instagram, plus text posts. You cannot post stories on Threads yet, however.

The app interface is quite minimalistic with the home page consisting of your post feed. Each post has options for like, comment, repost, and share. The app also comes with a dark theme. Overall, visually it is pretty similar to Twitter.

Similar to Instagram, the home page has a combination of both content from those you follow and content recommended to you. As per a report by The Verge, Threads is also getting Instagram's suite of privacy settings including filtering replies, limiting who can reply to your threads, and more.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 13:01 IST
