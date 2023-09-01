Home Tech News ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to explore solar activity set to launch tomorrow; Know when, where to watch online

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to explore solar activity set to launch tomorrow; Know when, where to watch online

Get ready for India's first-ever solar mission, Aditya-L1, which is set to launch on September 2. Know when and where to watch the historic event live.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 17:12 IST
ISRO conducts rehearsals for Aditya-L1 launch
Aditya L1
1/5 India is all set to launch its first solar mission tomorrow, Aditya-L1. The aim of this mission is to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is expected to provide crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields. (HT_PRINT)
image caption
2/5 According to ISRO, The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will be used to carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.  (NASA)
Aditya L1
3/5 ISRO has recently announced that the launch rehearsal of Aditya L1 has been completed along with the vehicle's internal checks. ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (NASA)
Aditya L1
4/5 ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (SDO/NASA)
Aditya L1
5/5 After India’s Successful landing on the lunar surface, the hope from Aditya L1 is high. In an update from ISRO, it has been confirmed by Pragyan Rover that there is presence of Sulphur on Lunar Surface. India became the first country to successfully land on the moon’s south pole. (NASA)
Aditya-L1
View all Images
ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission is set to launch on September 2, marking India's first dedicated venture to study the Sun and solar activities. (ISRO)

Following the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now gearing up for the launch of its maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1. The mission is scheduled for lift-off, tomorrow, September 2. The Aditya-L1 mission will depart from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota. Find out when and where to watch the live stream online.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is all set to embark on its remarkable 57th space mission, carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft. The launch event is scheduled to take place at 11:50 AM IST from the designated launch pad.

How to watch ISRO's Aditya-L1 launch?

Enthusiasts around the world will have the opportunity to witness this historic event as the launch will be live-streamed on the official channel of ISRO on YouTube.

Moreover, ISRO has extended an invitation to citizens who wish to observe the launch in person from the Launch View Gallery in Sriharikota. Registration for this unique experience opened on August 29, allowing space enthusiasts to secure their spots.

Understanding the Aditya-L1 mission

The Aditya-L1 mission carries immense significance for ISRO as it marks India's inaugural dedicated mission for studying the Sun. The spacecraft will be equipped with seven scientific payloads designed to explore various aspects of the Sun.

These instruments will closely examine the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona, which are the outermost layers of the Sun. Among these payloads, four will have a direct line of sight to the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at Lagrange point L1.

The spacecraft will be strategically positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This strategic vantage point will enable continuous observations of the Sun, free from occultations or eclipses, providing real-time data on solar activities and their impact on space weather.

The mission's primary objectives include gaining valuable insights into coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, as well as their characteristics. It will also investigate the dynamics of space weather and the propagation of particles and fields.

The Aditya-L1 mission is anticipated to take around four months to reach its destination.

Other Notable Solar Missions

It's worth noting that NASA launched the Parker Solar Probe back in August 2018. A significant milestone for the satellite came in December 2021 when the Parker Solar Probe made a daring journey through the Sun's upper atmosphere, known as the corona. During this mission, it sampled particles and magnetic fields, marking the first-ever spacecraft to make direct contact with the Sun.

As the Aditya-L1 mission prepares for liftoff, the world eagerly awaits the wealth of scientific knowledge and groundbreaking discoveries it promises to bring in the field of solar research.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 17:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets