NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing

With the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon scheduled for Wednesday, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 16:02 IST
Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event.

With the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon scheduled for Wednesday, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event.

Williams, renowned for her remarkable contributions to space expeditions, eagerly looks forward to the Pragyaan rover's exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries.

The NASA astronaut with a storied career in space exploration also commended India's substantial role in shaping the field of space exploration.

In a statement shared by National Geographic India, she emphasised the importance of lunar exploration, not only for the knowledge it promises to unveil but also for the potential it holds for sustainable living beyond our planet.

"Landing on the Moon will provide us with invaluable insights. I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times," Williams said.

Speaking of her anticipation for the mission's outcomes, Williams expressed her enthusiasm for the scientific research that will stem from Chandrayaan-3's landing and the rover's activities.

She considers this endeavour a significant step forward in our understanding of the Moon's composition and history.

"Filled with enthusiasm for lunar exploration, I'm looking forward to seeing the scientific research that should come out of this landing and the rover taking samples, it is just going to be a great step," she added.

Explaining India's preparedness to delve into the lunar south pole region, Williams highlighted Chandrayaan-3's potential to conduct scientific investigations that will aid in pinpointing suitable locations for establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon's south pole.

In conjunction with the impending lunar landing, National Geographic India is set to feature a special live coverage of the event.

The show not only promises to offer viewers a front-row seat to the nail-biting moments of the landing but will also include insights from notable astronauts such as Sunita Williams and Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space, and many others.

This unique broadcast will shed light on the mission's profound significance for the nation and the broader scope of space exploration. 

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 16:01 IST

