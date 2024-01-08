Icon
Potentially Hazardous asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check details

NASA has shed light on a Potentially Hazardous asteroid that is set to pass Earth at a close distance today, January 8. Know its speed, size, and other details, as per the US Space Agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 10:09 IST
NASA reveals info about 5 asteroids on their way; Check speed, size, and other details
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2024 AC - The first asteroid to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 AC, and it will do so on January 6. During its approach, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 85 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 24444 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 YX1 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 YX1, and it will also pass by Earth on January 6. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 120 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 51520 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2024 AM – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AM will pass Earth on January 7. In terms of size, the asteroid is just 29 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 32469 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2002 AY1 – Asteroid 2002 AY1 will pass by Earth on January 8. During its close approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 720 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 62421 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XN13 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 XN13 will pass Earth on January 9. According to NASA, this 26 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 5177 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
asteroid
Asteroid 2002 AY1 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA), as per NASA. (Pixabay)

NASA has revealed that the orbit of one asteroid will bring them close to Earth today, January 8. It is a mammoth asteroid that has been declared as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Object'. This means it could pose a danger to Earth if it impacts. This space rock was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). Know the details of its close approach. NASA has a suite of advanced tech equipment used for observing and monitoring Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) such as asteroids, comets, and more. Check out the details of this close encounter.

Asteroid 2002 AY1: Speed, size, and more

The asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2002 AY1 by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It will come close to Earth today, January 8. This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a speed of about 62421 kilometers per hour. During its closest approach, it will pass by the planet at a distance of approximately 5.8 million kilometers. It is important to note that while it has been termed as a Near-Earth Asteroid as well as a Potentially Hazardous asteroid due to its close distance of passing, it is not expected to actually impact the planet.

It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after the asteroid 2062 Aten and the first of its kind was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976.

How big is the asteroid?

According to NASA, Asteroid 2002 AY1 is approximately 720 feet wide, making it almost as big as a stadium! While this distance of approach of this asteroid may seem considerable, it's relatively minor in terms of astronomical measurements, considering the massive size of the asteroid.

According to NASA, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2002 AY1 has come close to Earth. It first passed the planet on January 2, 1901, at a distance of 32 million kilometers. After today, it will come close to Earth again on December 25, 2025, at a distance of 50 million kilometers.

A more innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape coming in India!

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," an official release said.

TN Makes Big Moves

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday.

Reliance Data Centre in Chennai Soon

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his firm Reliance in partnership with Brookfield will open a data centre in next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.



