SSC MTS 2023 result coming; Know how to check online and explore top 5 prep apps

SSC to declare MTS, Havaldar result soon at ssc.nic.in; Know how to check online and take a look at top 5 prep apps for SSC CGL 2024 exam.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 14:57 IST
Education
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is on the verge of announcing the results for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, commonly known as SSC MTS 2023 exam. As soon as the results are unveiled, candidates who participated in the MTS Examination 2023 can access and download their scorecards directly from the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

The examination for Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar positions was conducted by the Commission between September 1 and September 14, 2023, across various examination centers nationwide. Subsequently, a provisional answer key for the SSC MTS exam was released on September 17, 2023. During the period from September 17 to September 20, 2023, candidates who had reservations about the answer key had the opportunity to submit their objections.

The final result for SSC MTS 2023 will be computed after thoroughly reviewing and addressing the objections raised by the candidates during the answer key challenge period.

Here's a step-by-step guide to accessing your SSC MTS 2023 Result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission by visiting ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, locate and click on the 'Result' tab.

Step 3: On the result page, find and select the link labeled "SSC MTS Result 2023."

Step 4: A PDF file containing the results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: To keep a copy for future reference, download and print the result.

For those preparing for the SSC CGL exam in 2024, here are five recommended apps to aid your preparation:

1. Byju's Exam Prep

Byju's Exam Prep offers a comprehensive online learning experience, catering to various competitive exams, including the SSC MTS exam. The platform provides a wide array of features, such as live classes, video lessons, and practice questions.

2. Adda247

Adda247 is a popular online portal dedicated to competitive exam preparation. It offers a multitude of resources for SSC MTS aspirants, including mock tests, practice questions, and study materials. Additionally, Adda247 provides a discussion forum where candidates can engage with fellow SSC MTS exam takers.

3. Gradeup

Gradeup is another highly regarded online platform for competitive exam preparation. It provides an assortment of resources for the SSC MTS exam, encompassing mock tests, practice questions, and study materials. Like Adda247, Gradeup offers a platform for interactive discussions among SSC MTS candidates.

4. Youth4work

Youth4work is a prominent online portal dedicated to competitive exam preparation. It offers an array of resources for SSC MTS aspirants, including mock tests, practice questions, and study materials. Moreover, Youth4work features a discussion forum for candidates to engage in meaningful discussions with fellow SSC MTS exam participants.

5. Arihant SSC MTS Exam Prep

Arihant SSC MTS Exam Prep is an application developed by Arihant Publications, a leading publisher of books for competitive exams. The app provides a comprehensive set of resources, including mock tests, practice questions, and study materials, to aid in SSC MTS exam preparation.

Prepare diligently with these trusted resources to excel in your SSC CGL 2024 examination.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 14:57 IST
