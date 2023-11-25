Icon
Home Tech News Sunspots threaten to release a solar storm today directed at Earth

Sunspots threaten to release a solar storm today directed at Earth

According to a report, a huge bunch of sunspots has been spotted consisting of about 12 sunspots which are approximately 125,000 miles wide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 25 2023, 15:07 IST
Solar storms that plagued the Earth this week: Massive solar flare eruption, 2 CME strikes, more
solar storm
1/5 The week began with a minor solar storm incident on Monday, when aurora displays were seen in some high-latitude areas. The solar activity didn't stop there as another new sunspot, AR3363, that appeared to be crackling with solar flares also began moving towards Earth's view. (Pixabay)
solar storm
2/5 The very next day, the unstable region on Sun began exploding. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory detected a massive M6-class solar flare that kept erupting for a long duration. Reportedly, it released more energy than some X-class flares. This sparked a planet-wide shortwave radio blackout. (Pixabay)
solar storm
3/5 On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) prediction models confirmed that a fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) released during the flare eruption, and it was set to deliver a glancing blow to the Earth.  (NASA)
solar storm
4/5 NOAA declared a 3-day warning for solar storms as it confirmed that yet another CME cloud is also headed for our planet and can impact the magnetosphere on July 22. The first CME was expected to strike on Friday, July 21. (NASA SDO)
solar storm
5/5 On Friday, the first of two CME struck the Earth, delivering the second minor solar storm for the week. The second CME was expected to strike by July 22 and intensify the first ongoing storm. The resultant effect has been forecasted to even spark a G3-class geomagnetic storm. Now, the weekend appears to be a quiet one, as no further solar activity is expected. But with multiple new sunspots expected to come to the Earth's view over the weekend, the next week can be even more chaotic. (Pixabay)
solar storm
icon View all Images
The cluster of sunspots spotted can send a solar storm towards Earth today. (Representative Image) (nasa.gov)

A huge spike in the cases of solar activity has raised concerns among researchers. Sunspots have always been a central point of research for space scientists as they can have a significant effect on our planet. That is why space agencies like ESA and NASA keep an eye on the Sun and solar activity with the help of their advanced instruments.

Recently, NASA has observed a huge cluster of sunspots facing towards Earth. As per the reports, this sunspot region has started releasing a stream of solar storms, which can enter Earth's atmosphere anytime soon. Check here to know what reports have beenrevealed.

Dense sunspots region causing solar storms

According to a report by spaceweather.com, the bunch of sunspots spotted consists of about 12 sunspots which are approximately 125,000 miles wide, 15 times bigger than our planet! These sunspots might send a solar storm on Earth today. As mentioned in the report, this cluster of sunspots is quite active these days. It has already released three M-class and several C-class solar flares.

According to a report by Business Insider, Space-weather experts will be observing this group of sunspots as it is currently facing our planet. During an interview with Business Insider, Daniel Verscharen, an associate professor of space and climate physics at University College London, said,

"Groups of sunspots are regions that we pay close attention to. They are areas in the sun's photosphere where the magnetic field is particularly strong and often complex. These complex magnetic fields are more likely to become sources of flares and mass ejections.”

How can these sunspots affect Earth?

Since this cluster of sunspots is facing Earth, it can have direct implications on Earth. As per the reports, it can send a solar storm directly to Earth. If it will be huge solar storm it can affect astronauts and spacecraft that are currently orbiting the Earth. According to ESA, M-class flares are medium-sized; they generally cause brief radio blackouts that can affect Earth's polar regions. Sometimes minor radiation can also occur after an M-class solar flare.

To understand the impact of the sun on Earth and near-Earth space, NASA has designed the Solar Dynamics Observatory. The advancements in technology have helped us develop a better understanding of the universe and its effects on our planet.

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 15:07 IST
