TS ICET Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment results tomorrow; Know how to check online

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) seat allocation on September 17, 2023. People who took part in the counselling process can see the results on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

According to the TS ICET Counselling 2023 schedule, individuals who have been given seats can pay their tuition fees and confirm their attendance between September 17 and September 20, 2023.

If you want to find out your TS ICET Counselling 2023 result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the TS ICET seat allocation results link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The seat allocation will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the results.

Step 6: Print a copy for later use.

If you are preparing for the TS ICET and planning to take the MBA and MCA exams in 2024, here are the top five recommended apps to help you:

1. MBA Guru

MBA Guru is a comprehensive online learning platform that prepares you for various MBA entrance exams like CAT, XAT, NMAT, and GMAT. It offers live and recorded video lessons, study materials, practice tests, and personal feedback.

Byju's is a popular online learning platform that helps you prepare for different competitive exams, including MBA and MCA entrance exams. It provides live and recorded video lessons, study materials, and practice tests.

3. Unacademy

Unacademy is another well-known online learning platform that assists you in getting ready for various competitive exams, including MBA and MCA entrance tests. It offers live and recorded video lessons, study materials, and practice tests.

4. Gradeup

Gradeup is an online learning platform that supports your preparation for different competitive exams, including MBA and MCA entrance exams. It provides live and recorded video lessons, study materials, and practice tests.

5. Career Launcher

Career Launcher is a leading coaching institute for MBA and MCA entrance exams. It offers both online and offline courses. The online course includes live and recorded video lessons, study materials, and practice tests.